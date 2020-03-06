MeToo Musical SONGS FOR SLUTTY GIRLS Announces Casting for Spring Concert

Songs for Slutty Girls, a diary entry turned pop-rock musical that examines the ecstasy, pain, and hilarity of sex through a year in the life of one woman, makes its Brooklyn premiere, April 19, 2020 at Littlefield Performance + Art Space at 7:30 p.m.

A musical made for the #metoo age that was created about women, for women, by women, Songs for Slutty Girls is a songbook about sexuality, liberation, and the encounters every twenty-something has but would like to forget-between the sheets.

Inspired by both her awkward and humorous encounters as well as those that were shaded with assault, writer Kailey Marshall chronicles a particularly tumultuous year of her life while navigating the quest to find love - and orgasms- through a pop rock narrative that turns the word slut into a badge of courage and self-exploration. With four powerhouse voices fresh to the New York theater scene and representing the four pop divas of Marshall's personality, Tramp, Skank, Whore and Slut will be played by Elyce West, Sydney Kane, Lauren Robinson and Monica Rosenblatt, respectively. Giving an identity to sexuality from the twenty-something female perspective, the cast raises their voice, and a glass, to the full landscape of emotions that come along with sex: fear, pain awkwardness, sadness, joy, love and everything in between- and nothing is off limits.

"I lost my innocence at a very young age at the hands of sexual assault and swore I would never talk about it again after filing my police report," recounts Marshall. "As I got older and grappled to deal with it all, sex became my thing," she continues. "It was a way for me to take control over what had happened to me, to feel in charge of my own body, and was the only way I felt that people would show me affection. This piece is my anthem of strength and resilience and a look into my crazy, silly, cringeworthy and meaningful experiences coming of age in NYC."

In development since 2014, the work originated with musical theater students at Pace University, and has evolved into a powerful anthem of feminism, liberation and celebration of truth, experience, emotion, and growth.

Tickets for Songs for Slutty Girls are $12 online and $20 at the door, and can be purchased online at https://www.littlefieldnyc.com/e/songs-for-slutty-girls-90024514747/. This is a 21+ show.





