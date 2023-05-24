Maryann Burr, Jordan Eagle, and Michaela Tramuta join the cast of Women of The Wings Volume 6 at 54 Below!

After five hit editions, the sixth volume of Women of the Wings comes to 54 Below! Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers is an evening of new work and classic favorites. You’ll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you… all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.

Created, produced, and directed by Megan Minutillo.

Music Direction by Nissa Kahle.

Women of The Wings Volume 5 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday, July 29th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

