Maryann Burr, Jordan Eagle, and Michaela Tramuta join the cast of Women of The Wings Volume 6 at 54 Below

The performance is on Saturday, July 29th at 9:30pm.

Maryann Burr, Jordan Eagle, and Michaela Tramuta join the cast of Women of The Wings Volume 6 at 54 Below!

 After five hit editions, the sixth volume of Women of the Wings comes to 54 Below! Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers is an evening of new work and classic favorites. You’ll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you… all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.

Created, produced, and directed by Megan Minutillo.

Music Direction by Nissa Kahle.

Stay tuned for additional updates on the cast and writers – and be sure to connect with us on Instagram @womenofthewings.

Women of The Wings Volume 5 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday, July 29th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.




Recommended For You