Marion Markham to Perform SONGS FOR SOCIAL HARMONY at the Ocean House Hotel

Acclaimed singer and actress Marion Markham will mark her return to the cabaret stage when she and her band perform Songs For Social Harmony at the Ocean House Hotel in Watch Hill, Rhode Island on Friday August 7 beginning at 8:30pm.

Markham, who is based in New York City and has been the resident cabaret artist at Ocean House for several years, is dedicating the event to "Anyone and everyone who shares my belief in our common humanity and the need to recognize the individual dignity and divinity within us all." And despite a career that has spanned over four decades and that has taken her to cabaret stages, clubs and resorts across the country, she believes this particular event will be one of her most significant performances to date.

"This will be my first cabaret performance since the outbreak of the Covid 19 pandemic and the dramatic, life changing and consequential social events that have been taking place since then," she says. "So for me, this means that our show on August 7 can potentially be a real moment of togetherness and reflection. I wanted to do a performance that could speak to our current times and hopefully help in bringing us back together at such a difficult juncture. Hence the title, 'Songs for Social Harmony.' And the songs we will be performing are truly reflective of that."

Markham has chosen an eclectic mix of jazz, musical theater, folk and jump band tunes for the event. The performance itself will take place outdoors on the hotel's popular Seaside Terrace with the ocean providing, in Markham's words, "The perfect backdrop."

"In this way we can promote a real 'feel good' vibe under the stars. We are hoping we have a moon, as we will be performing a 'Moon Suite' of songs, including 'How High The Moon,' 'Moon River' and 'If You Want the Moon.' We are also performing several songs related to freedom which are also very timely right now. So there will be something for everyone and all the ingredients are in place for it to be a very special night."

In addition to her extensive cabaret resume, Markham is also an acclaimed actress who has appeared in over 50 productions at Rhode Island's Colonial Theatre. She has also performed Off Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop and The Public Theatre and regionally at The Pioneer Theatre, The Ivoryton Playhouse and Goodspeed Musicals. Her theatre credits include everything from Shakespeare's Hamlet, Much Ado About Nothing, The Taming Of The Shrew, Macbeth and Romeo and Juliet, to dramas such as Crimes of The Heart and Dancing at Lughnasa and musicals including La Cage Au Folles, Fiddler on The Roof and a European tour of West Side Story in which she played Maria.

Joining her on stage for Songs For Social Harmony will be her band comprised of Michael Campbell (Piano), Dave Daddario (Bass), John Moore (Drums) and Gary Boigon (Sax).

For some selections, Markham- herself an accomplished musician- will join the band by playing acoustic guitar while singing.

The Ocean House Hotel is part of the renowned Relais and Chateaux collection of hotels, restaurants, villas and resorts. The hotel enjoys a Forbes 5- star rating, and was voted one of the Top 100 hotels in the world by Travel and Leisure magazine. Opened in 2010, the hotel is celebrating its tenth anniversary year.

Social distancing and mask wearing protocols will be in place for the event.

Tickets to the performance are $20 plus a two drink minimum.

For reservations and further information call 401-584-7058.

