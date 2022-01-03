Marieann Meringolo Will Play Feinstein's/54 Below This Month With SHADES OF LOVE

Marieann Meringolo IN

"SHADES OF LOVE"

Friday, January 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM

AT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, BROADWAY'S SUPPER CLUB,

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Marieann Meringolo in "SHADES OF LOVE" on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM. Ms. Meringolo will be joined by her longtime Musical Director of 22 years, Doyle Newmyer.

Join Award-Winning songstress Marieann Meringolo in the New York premiere of her brand new show "Shades of Love" as she takes you on a journey through the ebbs and flows and highs and lows of life and love. Presenting fresh interpretations of songs written by Joni Mitchell, Janis Ian, Billy Joel, Marsha Malamet, Neil Sedaka, Christina Perri and more! Included in this fantastic lineup of songs is Marieann's hit "I Am Blessed" that has received over 81,000 views on YouTube.

Marieann received 2 Standing Ovations at her One Night Only concert of "Shades of Love" in Provincetown this past October.

"You broke my heart and put it back together again." - audience member

"I was blown away. I'm surprised that she could stand after that performance. Not only was she pitch- perfect on every song but the emotion that she put into them was unbelievable. I thought that I was watching a showstopper at every one. All that I can say was wow!! As I said, from what I heard outside, the audience felt the same.

Repeat- I was blown away and I have seen a few shows in my lifetime but nothing like that. Unfingbelievable." - audience member

"Marieann Meringolo a singer who bares some physical and vocal resemblance to Barbra Streisand...delivers songs about love lost and strength found...Sung in Grand Style."

- The New York Times

Musical Director, Doyle Newmyer

Directed by WILL NUNZIATA

Marieann Meringolo in "Shades of Love" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM. There is a $35-$80 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum.

MORE ABOUT Marieann Meringolo

Marieann Meringolo is a native New Yorker who grew up on the songs of the Great American Songbook. She has been called "One of the circuit's most powerful singers" and Time Out New York claimed, "If k.d. lang's DNA were to get whipped together with Barbra Streisand's in a genetics lab specializing in divas, the result might well be Marieann Meringolo." She is a MAC Award-Winning Recording Artist as well as a Back Stage Bistro Award-Winner for "Outstanding Vocalist." BroadwayWorld.com also had a say in Nominating Marieann's Alan Marilyn Bergman show "Between Yesterday and Tomorrow" presented at Feinstein's/54 Below for Best Tribute Show. And, noted by The Wall Street Journal, "If you don't do it brilliantly it isn't worth doing at all.

Don't miss Marieann Meringolo in this ONE NIGHT ONLY performance as she takes you on a soulful, passionate adventure into the heart.

