Marieann Meringolo, Announces Solo Debut At The Provincetown CabaretFest

Multi Award winning vocalist, Marieann Meringolo, explores the 60's in her Solo Debut Concert at the annual Provincetown CabaretFEST this coming June 1st, with "Marieann Meringolo Explores The 60's From Warwick to Mathis to Legrand & more!'"

MAC Award-Winning Recording Artist/Back Stage Bistro Award-Winner for "Outstanding Vocalist, " Marieann's new concert will concentrate on 60's classics sung by Dionne Warwick, Johnny Mathis, including material by the late, Michel Legrand. Song titles include: "The Windmills of Your Mind," "The April Fools," "Theme from "Valley of the Dolls," and "I Love Being Here with You."

Coming off a 2019 MAC nomination for Major Female Artist, Marieann will dazzle you with her exciting vocals and showmanship which have been receiving critical acclaim for both her live show appearances at "Feinstein's/54 Below, The Iridium Jazz Club and Jazz at Lincoln Center, to her latest CD "Between Yesterday and Tomorrow : The Songs of Alan & Marilyn Bergman."

The CD has been receiving airplay around the country, and Marieann has been featured on the popular Jay Daniel's "SimplyTimesRadio Show;" while also being listed as on the the top 50 CDS of the 2018 by David Kenny's " Everything Old is New Again," to receiving multiple spins on Russ Kassoff's

She is a native New Yorker who has been called "One of the circuit's most powerful singers," and "If k.d. lang's DNA were to get whipped together with Barbra Streisand's in a genetics lab specializing in divas, the result might well be Marieann Meringolo" by Time Out New York. The Wall Street Journal..."If you don't do it brilliantly it isn't worth doing at all...Ms. Meringolo's powerhouse interpretation makes full use of the dramatic Bergman lyric." She performs in New York's most celebrated venues, has toured with the late comedian David Brenner and headlines on cruises around the world. She is receiving rave reviews for her 2018 album, released on the BluJazz label... Between Yesterday and Tomorrow: The Songs of Alan & Marilyn Bergman. "The music of the Bergmans, as movingly realized by Marieann Meringolo, transports us to a better and more ideal world." - Will Friedwald Marieann is excited to be making her P-Town Cabaret Festival debut!

Festival Information: Ambassador Productions is proud to present Provincetown CabaretFest, May 29 - June 2, 2019. The annual event, which promises to be the biggest festival to date, boasts over 40 cabaret performers, musicians and master class coaches descending on the beach side resort town to present the four-day festival. Celebrating its 19th year, CabaretFest has grown to become the largest gathering of cabaret performers in New England. CabaretFest is popular with theatre-goers and audiences who cherish an intimate evening of live music, woven together with patter, warmth, wit and feelings. The 1960's saw the country enjoying Broadway hits, Mame, Cabaret and Camelot, alongside the Top 40 music of the Beatles, Carole King, Bob Dylan and Michel Legrand. "It was a crazy time for music. Ground breaking sounds, the British Invasion and melodies that have infiltrated our culture, all came out of that wild decade," said producer James Locke.

Information about the festival can be found on the CabaretFest website and at the website of the Pilgrim House and The Provincetown Art House Theater. An all-inclusive VIP Plus Pass is available for $175.00 until May 15 on the festival's ticket page www.provincetowncabaretfest.com.





