Margaret Curry to Present Encore Performance of THE SPACE IN-BETWEEN at Laurie Beechman Theatre

2024 Bistro Award-winning vocalist Margaret Curry will return in an encore performance of The Space In-Between. Curry explores and delights in the universe between the present and the future, the good and the bad, hope and what's-to-come through compositions by Johnny Mercer, Yip Harburg, Chaka Khan, Roy Orbison, Jimmy Webb, and more! Previously performed at Laurie Beechman Theatre on November 30, 2023 and April 6, 2024, The Space In-Between is directed by Lina Koutrakos and features musical director/arranger Gregory Toroian on piano, Skip Ward on bass, and David Silliman on drums.

As a singer, Margaret Curry has shared the stage with such luminaries as Leslie Uggams, Carol Channing, Billy Stritch, Amanda Green, and Ann Hampton Callaway. She has appeared as a soloist or featured performer at the Kaplan Auditorium at Lincoln Center, the Allen Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Hudson Guild Theatre, and many of NYC's cabaret venues. Outside of NYC, she has performed at Davenport's in Chicago, IL, and The Jazz Cave in Nashville, TN.

Also an award-winning actress, director, producer, and writer, Curry played Susan Baker in the holiday feature film Merry Good Enough, which had its North American premiere at the prestigious New Hampshire Film Festival on October 12, 2023, where it won "Best NH Narrative Feature." Written by Caroline Keene, and directed by Keene with Dan Kennedy, the film was released on December 19, 2023, on North America TVOD (Apple/Amazon/Dish). Most recently, February 21-25, 2024, Curry starred with Geoff Stoner in The Moonshot Tape & A Poster of the Cosmos, a pair of one-act plays by Lanford Wilson, directed by Mark Cirnigliaro.

The Space In-Between

Laurie Beechman Theatre

Saturday, May 4 at 7:00 PM

Tickets available at: https://bit.ly/lbt-MargaretCurry

$25 Cover + $25 food/beverage minimum