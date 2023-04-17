Major Attaway, Carmen Ruby Floyd & More to Star in SHUFFLE ALONG Celebration at 54 Below

54 BELOW has announced that Noble Sissle, Jr. will host the show celebrating his father's work on May 22 at 7:00pm & 9:30pm. The 7:00pm performance will be streamed live. For more information, visit Click Here

Enjoy the songs that kickstarted the Harlem Renaissance as 54 Below celebrates the legacy of 1921's Shuffle Along, the first all-Black Broadway musical sensation, on the 102nd anniversary of its first performance on the Great White Way! Join us as we go back to the Jazz Age with a swinging concert designed to make you shake, shimmy, and shuffle along to Noble Sissle and Eubie Blake's groundbreaking score. With songs like "I'm Just Wild About Harry," "Love Will Find a Way," "In Honeysuckle Time," and "I'm Just Simply Full of Jazz," you'll see why the show catapulted the careers of Josephine Baker, Adelaide Hall, Florence Mills, and more-and provided the soundtrack to the Roaring Twenties. Don't miss this unforgettable celebration of Black Broadway artistry, both past and present. Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced and directed by Caseen Gaines (author of When Broadway Was Black).

Featuring Major Attaway, Phillip Attmore, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Afra Hines, James Jackson, Jr., John Manzari, Kimberly Marable (9:30 performance only), John-Andrew Morrison, Lance Roberts, and Chelsea Lee Williams.

"I am honored that the children of Noble Sissle are joining us at 54 Sings Shuffle Along. The original 1921 production was a watershed moment for racial representation, and I look forward to celebrating its legacy with direct descendants of one of theater's most significant trailblazers." - Caseen Gaines

"The Noble Sissle family is grateful to Caseen for ensuring the music and historic achievements of our Dad, Granddad, and Great Granddad live on. Hosting this event will allow us to share some great family history and present never-before-seen video of Dad and his lifelong collaborator Eubie Blake. - Noble Sissle, Jr.

54 Sings Shuffle Along plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 22 at 7:00pm & 9:30pm. Streaming LIVE at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $40-$60 ($45.50-$67.50 with fees), with premium seats for $75-$80 ($84-$95 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Livestream tickets are $25 ($28.50 with fees). Tickets and information are available at Click Here Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award®-winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.