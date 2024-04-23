MY FAVORITE BARBRA: A CABARET TRIBUTE TO THE SONGS OF STREISAND Celebrates 10th Anniversary With NYC Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of its 10th anniversary, "My Favorite Barbra: A Cabaret Tribute to the Songs of Streisand" is set to make its New York City premiere at The Green Room 42 on Saturday, May 18th, 2024, at 7:00 PM EST. Starring Kelly Brandeburg (Beach Blanket Babylon), this milestone performance marks a decade of enchanting audiences with the timeless music of Barbra Streisand.

My Favorite Barbra has captivated over 5,000 audience members across California with its spellbinding portrayal of Streisand's iconic songs and career highlights. My Favorite Barbra won the 2015 Broadway World Bay Area Award for Best Solo Show. Now, for the first time, New York City audiences will have the opportunity to experience this acclaimed production in the heart of Broadway.

Kelly Brandeburg, best known for her portrayal of the iconic "Miss San Francisco" in the world's longest-running musical revue Steve Silver's Beach Blanket Babylon, brings her award-winning performance to the East Coast. Brandeburg's talent and passion for storytelling shine as she pays homage to the legendary Barbra Streisand.

Accompanied by a talented band led by Music Director Nick Petrillo, John Miller on bass, and Clint de Ganon on drums, Brandeburg will take audiences on a journey through Streisand's illustrious career. From her humble beginnings as a cabaret singer in New York City to her iconic roles on Broadway and in Hollywood, Brandeburg will share rare anecdotes and stories while performing beloved Streisand hits, including selections from "Funny Girl," "Yentl," and chart-topping singles such as "You Don't Bring Me Flowers," "Evergreen," and "The Way We Were."

Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating the music and legacy of Barbra Streisand with Kelly Brandeburg at The Green Room 42.

Ticket Information: Tickets for the live performance and livestream are available for purchase at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/.