MARRY ME A LITTLE: A COLD FEET CABARET Returns To NYC At The Green Room 42

When her live-in boyfriend of three years got down on his knee and popped the question, actress/singer Katie Zaffrann suddenly found herself asking questions: when it comes to weddings, does Doubt mean Don't? What if your marriage proposal inspires fear and panic rather than happiness and excitement?

The answers to these questions, and many more, led to the creation of "Marry Me a Little: A Cold Feet Cabaret," which debuted at Chenango River Theatre in 2014 before playing the Triad Theatre in 2015 and 2016, and The Phoenix Theatre, San Francisco, in 2016, and now returns to NYC - with new material - at The Green Room 42 for two performances this spring.

"It's the story of a young woman surviving the worst time of her life: being engaged," Zaffrann says. "I've been happily married for 8 1⁄2 years, and I can say now that without question it was the best thing I ever did. But my engagement was the hardest time I've ever been through, and I gave birth in March 2020, so that's saying something."

Her story and her show bring light to an experience that many women - and men - go through, but is seldom talked about, by skewering the pressures of the bridal-industrial complex, questioning the impossible expectations of unfettered happiness, and diving deep into the vulnerability of intimate relationships.

Featuring music from classics by Kurt Weill, Harold Arlen, Bock & Harnick, and Stephen Sondheim, to contemporary writers including Shaina Taub and Jason Robert Brown, the show boasts an "all-mother" creative team including the renowned Tina deVaron as music director, with Laura Brandel directing.

Marry Me a Little: a cold feet cabaret plays The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave) on Wednesday, March 29 and Saturday, April 1 at 7 PM. The Saturday performance will also be live-streamed. Tickets range from $21.50 to $41.50 (plus fees) and are available at http://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com.

Katie Zaffrann is a New York-based actor and crossover soprano. Favorite theatre credits include a summer season at Shakespeare & Co., john and jen and Grey Gardens (freeFall Theatre), The Merchant of Venice (Valley Shakespeare), Disgraced (Cape May Stage), world premieres of A Cappella Humana (Delaware Theatre Company), Flying (Chenango River Theatre), and In My Body (Prince Music Theater), and many new and developing works with NYMF, Opera House Arts, New Dramatists, Emerging Artists Theatre, Poetic Theater, and more. She was the recipient of a 2021 City Artist Corps grant for her art song recital "Of Life and Love and Wings: Great American Poets in Song," which has been featured at the NYPL, the Stonington Opera House, with Sing for Hope and throughout NYC. Her award-winning musical short film NAKED, a whimsical romp about living life to the fullest, played at festivals worldwide and is now streaming on iNDIEFLiX. Katie was the Founding President and an original member of the award-winning chamber ensemble Choral Chameleon. She holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from Syracuse University, and is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association. www.katiezaffrann.com

Tina deVaron Jazz performer-composer Tina deVaron is a fixture on the NYC scene with performances at the Carlyle, Waldorf-Astoria, Russian Tea Room etc. Her solo piece, FINGERNAILS IN THE SIDE OF THE CLIFF won United Solo's 2022 Best Concert Award. Residencies: VoxLab 2022, Soaring Gardens 2022, Catwalk 2021; all to work on FEMALE COMPLAINTS, a musical based on notorious abortionist Inez Burns. Songs have charted #1 on Billboard's Gospel charts and #2 on Club/Dance. Her musical PERFECT MOTHERS was named one of NYMF's Top Ten Shows to See. Albums: IF MAMA AIN'T HAPPY, WATER OVER STONES, and TUCKERMAN'S RAVINE. Her work has garnered raves from The New York Times, Anne LaMott, Lisa Belkin, Sandy Kenyon, Tulis McCall, and CBS-TV. Just played her 16th smash season at the Carlyle's "Madeline's Tea." ASCAP Abe Olman Award for Excellence in Songwriting, Dove Award Nomination. ASCAP, Dramatists Guild, BMI Workshop, Maestra, Local 802, Princeton grad. www.tinadevaron.com

Laura Brandel is an NYC-based director, choreographer and champion of new work. Most recently the Global director and choreographer of Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration. Director: She Persisted (Drama League's DirectorFest), TheaterWorksUSA Pout Pout Fish, Henry and Mudge and A Christmas Carol tour. Choreographer: The Pout Pout Fish (TheaterWorksUSA) Hit the Wall (Barrow Street), a cautionary tail (The Flea). Showcase Director: Molloy/CAP 21 Senior Showcase, ABC/Disney Discovers Showcase, NAMT Songwriter's Showcase, Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellows Presentation, Prospect Theater Company's Good to Go Showcase. 2017 Drama League Leo Shull New Musicals Directing Fellow, Lincoln Center Directors Lab. www.LauraMovesPeople.com

