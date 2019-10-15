Lynn Henderson To Reprise ​​​​​​​A SKITCH IN TIME: MY FRIENDSHIP WITH MAESTRO SKITCH HENDERSON At Don't Tell Mama



Singer Lynn Henderson will reprise her performance of A SKITCH IN TIME: MY FRIENDSHIP WITH MAESTRO Skitch Henderson, on Saturday, November 2 at 4 PM at Don't Tell Mama.

A Skitch in Time is a tribute to the New York Pops founder who built the Pops from an idea to an international institution. Lynn Henderson and Skitch were not related, but they both shared a surname and admiration of the Great American Songbook. After bonding over music at a benefit in their Connecticut town, Skitch assisted Lynn as she created a show about his friend, Cole Porter, for a local club, with a cast ranging in age from five to eighty five. Later, Lynn and her musicians brought her cabaret shows to Hunt Hill Farm-the cooking school, store and gallery that was home to Skitch and his wife, Ruth.

Douglas J. Cohen is the arranger and music director of A Skitch in Time, with Bob Sabin on bass, joined by special guest, New York Pops Violinistand Skitch discovery, Sara Caswell. The show is directed by Klea Blackhurst.

Lynn Henderson is known for her cabaret shows as well as her two recordings of Great American Songbook music. After performing in many venues in the Eastern U.S. since her college years as a big band singer, she debuted in cabaret in 2012 at the Metropolitan Room in Manhattan with Try to Remember, and followed that with I Travel Alone. In 2016, she brought 'T'Ain't Nobody's Bizness If I Do to Don't Tell Mama, including music from composers Charles Aznavour, Doug Cohen, The Gershwins, Jerry Herman, Amanda McBroom and Cole Porter, among others. She released her debut CD, Singer at Work (available on CD Baby) in 2012, followed by If We Only Have Love (available on iTunes) in 2014.

There is a $20 cover charge and a two-drink minimumper person, cash only. For reservations, click here or call: 212.757.0788. Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W. 46th Street, NYC, between 8th and 9th Avenues.





