Lucie Jones, Carole Bufford, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.

HISTORY OF BLACK BROADWAY: WOMEN'S HISTORY EDITION – MARCH 11 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Come and celebrate the splendor of Black Broadway through the eyes of Black women – traversing through their many roles and voices on Broadway in the past, present and future. This night will highlight the moments throughout history that altered the course of Black women/femme representation on Broadway from the early 19th century to now. Current stars on and off Broadway perform songs and pieces to celebrate the many accomplishments and legacy of legends such as Lena Horne, Audra McDonald, Diahann Carroll, Juanita Hall, Heather Headley, Patina Miller, and more. Black women have contributed so much to the world of Broadway, and we'd like to celebrate those moments by paying homage to their greatness. Streaming LIVE and in person!

Produced and hosted by Malaikia “Lake” Sims-Winfrey and featuring songs from shows such as Ain't Misbehavin', Ragtime, The Wiz, Dreamgirls, The Color Purple, and so much more, this show is the perfect opportunity to come together to observe Women's History Month and honor the Black women of Broadway. Featuring a cast and band of all Black women/femmes. Music direction by Marissa Joy with Jada Crawford on bass, and Debbie Yambala on drums.

Featuring Gabrielle Beckford, Victoria Byrd, Haile Ferrier, Arica Jackson, Arianna Hardaway, Kira Player, Alecsys Proctor-Turner, Khadija Sankoh, Saniya Selby, Rachel Simone Webb, Sidney Nicole Wilson, and Alyssa Wray.

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NATTALYEE RANDALL: MY LOVE/HATE RELATIONSHIP WITH NYC – MARCH 11 AT 9:30PM

Nattalyee Randall, co-creator of March on Broadway, returns to 54 Below with her debut solo show at the venue: My Love/Hate Relationship With NYC!

Nattalyee has performed in many regional productions, including A Night with Janis Joplin and Dreamgirls. She was in the film The Ghost Who Walks (NBC Peacock), and she directed and produced the documentary The Race Against Race, which has won many film festivals and played on PBS.

This show will tell of the 11 year journey Nattalyee has experienced while living in NYC, featuring music from Aretha Franklin, Yolanda Adams, Jason Robert Brown, Les Misérables, and more. My Love/Hate Relationship With NYC creates a space for people to reminisce, laugh, and cry about their own New York City journey.

Featuring Gilbert Domally, Aja Goes, and Micah Mims.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ACCEPTANCE PENDING: A NEW MUSICAL – MARCH 12 AT 7PM

Join us at 54 Below for a majestic evening featuring the songs of Acceptance Pending! This Rock Opera tells the story of Andrea, a high school senior entrenched in the stress of the college admissions process. It follows the highs and lows of this season, landing on the hope one finds when the pain of failing expectations dissolves into the sea of unconditional acceptance. In an unforgettable celebration of teen mental health in the college admissions process, this new work brings you songs such as “The Portland Head Light” and “Suddenly” in its first concert incarnation! Produced and music directed by composer Gabriel McDerment, backed by many that have seen this show from the stages of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival to theaters around the US on the first national tour.

Featuring Abigail Callahan, Kaitlin Taylor Davis, Sarah Durham, Rafaella Fiore-Mark, Lauren Hunter, Elizabeth Mandell, Sam Matthews, Gabriel McDerment, Ahmed Pasha, Timothy Penberthy, Ysabella Reed, Claire Tigner, Harriet Veltkamp, and Mackenzie Walker.

$73 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $111.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS IN TROUSERS – MARCH 12 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a hilarious and poignant evening featuring the songs of In Trousers. In an unforgettable celebration of the first of William Finn's Marvin trilogy musicals, experience the precursor to the musical hit Falsettos during a rare NYC concert revival! Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced and directed by Dara Weinstein and Grace Kelly Kretzmer.

Music direction by Ashley Grace Ryan.

Featuring Nina Bogosian, David Carver, Christopher Conte, Kendyl Grace Davis, Nicole Donato, Zach Faust, Nova Gomez, Clair Rachel Howell, Ciara Huckeby, Skylar Jeffries, Zoey Johnson, Mike Jubak, Jr., Grace Kelly Kretzmer, Sara Matin, Kaylee Michael, Grace Peknic, Julia Rhea, Amron Salgado, Dara Weinstein, and Stella Wunder.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LUCIE JONES – MARCH 13 AT 7PM

Award-winning West End leading lady Lucie Jones makes her New York City concert debut at 54 Below. This iconic and intimate venue is the perfect place to get to know the West End performer, as she sings some of her career favourites and tells stories about her time on stage and screen in the UK and around the world. Lucie recently finished reviving her run as Fantine in Les Misérables, immediately following her run as Elphaba in Wicked. This is a rare opportunity to see Lucie in such an intimate setting, following her orchestra tour of 2023 in the UK.

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BFA CLASS OF 2024 – MARCH 13 AT 9:30PM

Celebrate with the University of Miami's BFA Musical Theatre soon-to-be-graduates in an evening of laughter and song as they make their NYC debuts! Hosted by Broadway veteran and beloved professor Michael Dean Morgan, these fourteen talented seniors will perform a selection of favorites spanning from pop to Musical Theatre, commemorating the final days of their senior year together, and their anticipation of their next chapter. Make sure to follow their journey on Instagram @umiamimt24 as they make their way from sunny Miami to the Big Apple!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CAROLE BUFFORD: YOU DON'T OWN ME- THE FEARLESS FEMALES OF THE 1960S – MARCH 14 AT 7PM

“The real thing: you know it when you see it…The way her voice, with its blues inflections, cut a swath, leaving nothing standing, tempts me to describe her with groveling hyperbole as an earthier, more acerbic 21st-century Barbra Streisand.” –The New York Times

Carole J. Bufford, award-winning cabaret star and powerhouse vocalist, returns to 54 Below with her tribute to the fearless, fabulous females of the 1960s. With music made famous by Janis Joplin, Tina Turner, Carole King, Dionne Warwick, Dusty Springfield, Nancy Sinatra, Cher, and more, Carole and her quartet will put their own inimitable spin on these classics. You Don't Own Me celebrates a time of great change and transition in America and across the pond. The musical and cultural landscape was never the same after these bold and daring women planted their flags and ensured their voices were heard.

$84 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $122.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

COMEDIANS EARNESTLY SINGING MUSICAL THEATRE – MARCH 14 AT 9:30PM

The New York comedy scene's best-kept secret is that your favorite comics are all former theatre kids. Zach Schiffman and Reid Pope (famously not BFAs) bring together New York's funniest together for one night to let them live out their forgotten dream. With music direction from Richard Lowenberg, the brightest names in comedy belt their hearts out to their favorite musical theatre songs.

Featuring Michael Abber, William Banks, Tessa Belle, Business Casual, Rachel Coster, Jess Henderson, Aaron Jackson, Ryan Kristopik, Annabel Meschke, Sabina Meschke, Alise Morales, Chris Murphy, Josh Nasser, Reid Pope, Schuyler Robinson, Zach Schiffman, Maya Sharma, Josh Sharp, Veronika Slowikowska, and Chloe Troast.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MELBA MOORE: FROM BROADWAY, WITH LOVE – MARCH 15 & 16 AT 7PM

Tony Award winner and 3x Grammy nominee Melba Moore returns to Broadway's Living Room with From Broadway, With Love – journeying through her notably remarkable career in music and beyond. Raised in NYC with professional musicians as parents, Ms. Moore stepped into the industry singing Background Vocals for the likes of Frank Sinatra and Aretha Franklin which led to her Broadway debut succeeding Diane Keaton in the musical Hair. Moore went on to play recurring roles in several hit Broadway productions, including her celebrated portrayal of Lutiebelle in the musical Purlie.

Accompanied by a band trio and a visual pictorial presentation of selected photographs and images, Ms. Moore will present a variety of songs, including selected classics from Broadway greats such as Liza Minnelli, Barbra Streisand, Diahann Carroll, and more; taking the audience on a magical musical tour of what makes Broadway great and inspirational.

$84 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $128 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THEATRE TCU ALUMNI AND SENIOR SHOWCASE – MARCH 15 AT 9:30PM

Texas Christian University's Department of Theatre is proud to be returning to 54 Below for their fifth cabaret-showcase featuring noteworthy alumni and graduating seniors. Hosted by Broadway veteran Ben Thompson (Waitress, Matilda the Musical, American Idiot) alongside Tik-Tok famous John Devereaux (Hamilton national tour), members of TCU's 2024 Senior Showcase will team together with alums Alex Vinh (Kimberly Akimbo), Allison Whitehurst (Beautiful national tour, Born for This), Sophie Morris (Jagged Little Pill, Chicago, and Dirty Dancing national tours), Taylor Quick (Anastasia the Musical national tour) and many others for a one-night-only musical extravaganza. Featuring everything from pop songs to classic musical theatre fare, come find out why everyone is buzzing about TCU and meet these current, and future, Broadway stars!

Special guests include Ben Thompson, John Devereaux, Alex Vinh, Mimi Bessette, Allison Whitehurst, Taylor Quick, Shelby Ringdahl, and Jaden Dominique.

TICKETS FOR THIS SHOW ARE CURRENTLY SOLD OUT. PLEASE CALL (646) 476-3551 TO INQUIRE ABOUT OUR WAITLIST.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MOMS' NIGHT OUT: THE CONCERT SERIES – MARCH 16 AT 9:30PM

Mamas do so much for their kids and the ones they love – but they need a little time for themselves, too! Introducing Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series, where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You'll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

Produced, created, and directed by Megan Minutillo.

Music direction by Nancy Chamberlain.

Featuring Jacqueline Balducci, Sarrah Strimel Bentley, Laura D'Andre, Elizabeth A. Davis, Kasie Gasparini, Sydney Goodwin, Stephanie Klemons, Alicia Krakauer, Grace Morgan, Jessica Quarello, Erin Quill, and Taylor Sorice.

Stay tuned for future updates on our star-studded cast. Follow along at @momsnightoutconcert.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NITA WHITAKER IN SOPHISTICATED LADY: THE SONGS OF NATALIE COLE – MARCH 17 AT 7PM

Get ready to be transported to a bygone era of glamour, sophistication, and pure musical magic with Sophisticated Lady, a concert starring the incredibly talented Nita Whitaker as she pays tribute to the legendary Natalie Cole.

Through her mesmerizing vocals and unparalleled stage presence, Nita sings Natalie's most beloved hits, including “Unforgettable,” “This Will Be,” “Our Love,” and many more. With her soulful renditions and heartfelt interpretations, Nita celebrates the essence of Natalie Cole's music and reminds us all why she remains an icon in the world of jazz and pop.

Nita recently made her Broadway debut as Wiletta Mayers in Alice Childress' Trouble in Mind in 2021. She received the 2019 NAACP Best Supporting Actress Award for her role as Mom Winans in the Broadway bound musical Born For This. Nita is a favorite singer of legendary producer David Foster and has sung with some of the most famous voices of our time, including duets with Andre Bocelli, Michael Bolton, and Josh Groban. She also sang the original demos for Whitney Houston's standards, “I Will Always Love You,” “I Have Nothing,” and “I Look to You,”, and worked with the greats, including Carol Bayer Sager, Walter A. and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Burt Bacharach, James Ingram, Steve Tyrell, Patti LaBelle, Lionel Ritchie, Yolanda Adams, Nathan East, and Barbara Streisand. She has entertained thousands as well hundreds in her own intimate one woman shows, charity galas and corporate events; her expansive talent and humor continues to find new avenues to be expressed. Nita has recorded 4 independent records, appeared in movies, television shows and multiple studio recordings.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WHAT IF? BELOVED MUSICAL THEATRE CHARACTERS SWITCH SONGS- PART 4, FEAT. CARRIE ST. LOUIS & MORE! – MARCH 17 AT 9:30PM

What if Orpheus and Eurydice sang “Come What May” to prove their love lasts forever? What if Anastasia sang “I'm Not That Girl” while she's distressed because of her unknown identity? Join us for an exciting evening of What If‘s as we give your favorite musical theater songs to characters that normally have no relation to them. Come see familiar and new faces, from Broadway and beyond, sing unexpected combinations of the most beloved musicals in our fourth installment of this series, while you ponder the question, What If?…

Produced and music directed by Jorden Amir.

Featuring Catalina Almeida, Angelina Amato, Erin Rose Doyle, Gabe Escobar, Isabela Garcia, Haley Herman, Amelie Jacobs, Frankie Leoni, Rocco Leoni, Jake Levy, Nathalia Mendoza, Mason Olshavsky, Elizabeth Ritacco, Carrie St. Louis, Noah Sucato, Ayden Weinstein, and Brielle Diaz Withers.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performance will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

HISTORY OF BLACK BROADWAY: WOMEN'S HISTORY EDITION March 11 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.