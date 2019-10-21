Liz And Ann Hampton Callaway To Celebrate Thanksgiving At Feinstein's/54 Below

The Tony Award-nominated Callaway Sisters are back by popular demand at Feinstein's 54 Below with their new show Broadway the Calla-way! Serving up a feast Thanksgiving week, November 26 - 30, Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway Raise the Roof with showstoppers by Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Marvin Hamlisch, Stephen Schwartz, Kander & Ebb, and more. Accompanied by their trio led by Alex Rybeck, as Ann's sultry, jazz-flavored sound complements Liz's clear bell tones, expect a rousing New York night of harmony, humor and the soaring sounds of the greatest songs of Broadway!

Cover charges begin at $65 with a $25 food and beverage minimum for all performances except November 28, when Feinstein's/54 Below will celebrate the holiday with a special prix fixe menu. Guests on Thanksgiving Day will indulge in a festive feast that includes classic holiday dishes and contemporary seasonal favorites. The $85 prix fixe menu includes 3 courses, and beverages from the Feinstein's/54 Below fall cocktail menu are also available for purchase.

All seating is cabaret style. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/Callaway. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$125. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





