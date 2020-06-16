Live Virtual Show ALL BY MYSELF... A Quarantine Love Story for the Ladies Comes To StageIt, June 17

Just in time to celebrate Gay Pride, Andrea Alton stars as Molly "Equality" Dykeman in a live 30-minute stay-at-home online performance experience like no other. Streaming live on Stageit.com on Wednesday, June 17 at 8 pm EDT / 5 pm PDT.

Tickets are $10 and are available at https://bit.ly/2AZyKOm. Stageit is MAC & PC compatible. The website is not phone & tablet compatible at this time. The production is directed by longtime collaborator Allen Warnock (The Knick/I Just Want My Pants Back).

Molly "Equality" Dykeman is a lovable, unapologetic, barely lucid train wreck who spends her days as a security guard at PS 339 in the Bronx, and her nights seducing women across the 5 boroughs.

Molly was quarantining with 17 of her favorite ladies. But when the plumbing stopped working and they found out she was squatting, they all left. Now Molly has been left to her own devices. Come celebrate Gay Pride, Life, Love, Mullets and Toilet Paper with everyone's favorite train wreck and find out if Molly has bothered to bathe or put on clothes. That's assuming she shows up.

Molly "Equality" Dykeman (and her alter-ego Andrea Alton) first made a splash with the critically acclaimed solo-show, The F*cking World According To Molly, which premiered at FringeNYC in 2011 and made its European Premiere at the 2012 Dublin International Gay Theater Festival. The production was later produced at the terraNOVA soloNOVA Festival and at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. Molly Dykeman has appeared all over New York with notable appearances at The Gotham Comedy Club, Comix, UCB, XL, The PIT, Stonewall, Frigid New York, and Dixon Place. She has also been seen at comedy/theatre festivals including the San Francisco Sketch Fest, Chicago Sketch Fest, DC Comedy Fest, Toronto Sketch Fest, Dixon Place HOT! Festival, and Woman's Week in Provincetown. Her past shows include A Molly Jolly Christmas, I Can't Even Think Straight, A Microwaved Burrito Filled with e. Coli, Molly's World and Happy Mollydays. www.andreaalton.world

