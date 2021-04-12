Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Live Cabaret Returns to Don't Tell Mama on May 4th With Seth Bisen-Hersh

The award-winning staple of the club community is one of the first to hit the stage after a year.

Apr. 12, 2021  

Live Cabaret Returns to Don't Tell Mama on May 4th With Seth Bisen-Hersh

Award-winning off-Broadway composer/lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh is thrilled to announce his return to the world-renowned cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama this May.

After a 15 month hiatus, his long-running weekly talent showcase resumes on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The first show will also be the first indoor cabaret at the club in over a year.

The lineup for the first two weeks is: Sarah Grace, Lily Lewinter, Jessica McCuish, Jim Reilly, Jr, Mikaela Salcedo, and Sklenny Senat on May 4th; Katie McConaughy, Clare McKelway, Maddie Larson, Jack Roden, Alexander Wright, and Meghan Wilmott on May 11th; Performers for future shows can be found HERE.

Shows are Tuesdays at 7 PM at Don't Tell Mama, 343 w. 46th St. There is a $20 cover and 2 drink minimum per person, and the venue remains cash only. Due to space limitations, reservations are required and can be made HERE. Don't Tell Mama is complying with all CDC safety guidelines and regulations.

Seth Bisen-Hersh emceed, produced, and accompanied 583 showcases at Don't Tell Mama from 2007-2020 as well as 44 virtual ones during quarantine.

His musical Love Quirks will reopen off-Broadway this fall. He has also written the score to 6 other musicals, 10 song cycles, 3 books, wrote and starred in the web series and TV pilot "Every Day a Little Seth" and hosts the podcast "Millennials are Ruining the World". For more information about Seth, please visit his WEBSITE and follow him on FB/Twitter/IG: @sethbhdotcom.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Donna Lynne Champlin
Donna Lynne Champlin
DeMarius R. Copes
DeMarius R. Copes
CJ Pawlikowski
CJ Pawlikowski

Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories
MetropolitanZoom Presents Meri Siev in NEW WORDS Photo

MetropolitanZoom Presents Meri Siev in NEW WORDS

PIANO BAR LIVE! Streams Celebrates San Francisco and the Bay Area This Tuesday Photo

PIANO BAR LIVE! Streams Celebrates San Francisco and the Bay Area This Tuesday

Photo Flash: Inside The Return Of THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW WITH JOSHUA TURCHIN LIVE At The Gre Photo

Photo Flash: Inside The Return Of THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW WITH JOSHUA TURCHIN LIVE At The Green Room 42

BWW Feature: Remembering Amy Oestreicher - A Woman of Substance and An Artist With A Missi Photo

BWW Feature: Remembering Amy Oestreicher - A Woman of Substance and An Artist With A Mission


From This Author Stephen Mosher