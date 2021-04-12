Live Cabaret Returns to Don't Tell Mama on May 4th With Seth Bisen-Hersh

Award-winning off-Broadway composer/lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh is thrilled to announce his return to the world-renowned cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama this May.

After a 15 month hiatus, his long-running weekly talent showcase resumes on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The first show will also be the first indoor cabaret at the club in over a year.

The lineup for the first two weeks is: Sarah Grace, Lily Lewinter, Jessica McCuish, Jim Reilly, Jr, Mikaela Salcedo, and Sklenny Senat on May 4th; Katie McConaughy, Clare McKelway, Maddie Larson, Jack Roden, Alexander Wright, and Meghan Wilmott on May 11th; Performers for future shows can be found HERE.

Shows are Tuesdays at 7 PM at Don't Tell Mama, 343 w. 46th St. There is a $20 cover and 2 drink minimum per person, and the venue remains cash only. Due to space limitations, reservations are required and can be made HERE. Don't Tell Mama is complying with all CDC safety guidelines and regulations.

Seth Bisen-Hersh emceed, produced, and accompanied 583 showcases at Don't Tell Mama from 2007-2020 as well as 44 virtual ones during quarantine.

His musical Love Quirks will reopen off-Broadway this fall. He has also written the score to 6 other musicals, 10 song cycles, 3 books, wrote and starred in the web series and TV pilot "Every Day a Little Seth" and hosts the podcast "Millennials are Ruining the World". For more information about Seth, please visit his WEBSITE and follow him on FB/Twitter/IG: @sethbhdotcom.