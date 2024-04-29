Lisa Howard, Tony d'Alelio, and More Will Join The Skivvies at Chelsea Table + Stage in May

The performance is set for May 9 at 7PM.
The Skivvies will return to Chelsea Table + Stage next month with a new lineup! The duo, consisting of Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina, will be joined by Lisa Howard, Tony d’Alelio, Amy Hillner Larsen, Nicolas King, Andrew O'Shanick, Jenna Vox, and Racquel Williams.
The performance is set for May 9 at 7PM. Learn more here.
The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals. Not only is the music stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform.
A $25 minimum is required for each ticket holder. This can be a combination of any two items off the food and/or cocktail menus.
It is recommended to arrive 30-45 minutes before showtime for the full experience.
If you purchase a livestream ticket, the link will be sent out 30 minutes prior to the show.
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos