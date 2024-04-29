Lisa Howard, Tony d'Alelio, and More Will Join The Skivvies at Chelsea Table + Stage in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Skivvies will return to Chelsea Table + Stage next month with a new lineup! The duo, consisting of Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina, will be joined by Lisa Howard, Tony d’Alelio, Amy Hillner Larsen, Nicolas King, Andrew O'Shanick, Jenna Vox, and Racquel Williams.

The performance is set for May 9 at 7PM. Learn more here.

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals. Not only is the music stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform.

About the Performance

A $25 minimum is required for each ticket holder. This can be a combination of any two items off the food and/or cocktail menus.

It is recommended to arrive 30-45 minutes before showtime for the full experience.

If you purchase a livestream ticket, the link will be sent out 30 minutes prior to the show.

