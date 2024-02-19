Linda Purl, Maddie Poppe & More to Perform at Feinstein's in March

From Broadway and television performers to Tennessee country singers, then back home again to Indiana rockers, there are big names and big talent coming to the stage at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, IN.

Fonzie's girlfriend is coming to Feinstein's! Linda Purl is known for her running roles on the iconic television series Happy Days, The Office, Matlock and The Bold and the Beautiful, along with a repertoire of over 45 made-for-TV movies. She has enjoyed a robust, ongoing theatre career on Broadway, Off-Broadway, regionally and with international tours.

Feinstein's welcomes Purl to the stage with her show This Could Be The Start for an incredible night of music. This show is coming up March 7 beginning at 7:30 pm.

Tickets to this and all other Feinstein shows can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293015®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.feinsteinshc.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

March 17 and 18, Feinstein's will welcome Maddie Poppe. Hand-in-hand with her American Idol victory, the Iowa native has captured the attention of fans with her folksy singer-songwriter style. She's won a People's Choice Award for her turn on the show, had Whirlwind hit Number 2 on the iTunes Pop Charts, and went on to become a hot guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Live With Kelly & Ryan and Good Morning America. All of this in addition to touring the country opening for Ingrid Michaelson and headlining her own tours, including a Christmas run that has become a seasonal “must” for Maddie's fans.

Bobby Clark is doing what he does best - making great music – and he'll be bringing his sound to Feinstein's stage March 21. Hailing from the outskirts of Evansville, he grew up in the belly of the heartland rock world and the songs live up to the lineage. Bobby has lived the life often sung about in his music. The son of a preacher, a man that has made his living of hard work, someone who has clashed with the law and society, Bobby has a song and opinion about every topic, a believer in hard work and sweaty midwestern bar rock, he has honed his craft of writing memorable and catchy rock songs over the years with hundreds of shows under his belt.

Clark has worked with many well-known artists including John Mellencamp, Moe Z, Larry Crane, Joanna Dean, Tommy Stillwell, Mike Wanchic, Mitch Ryder Jon E. Gee, Toby Myers, Jimmy Ryser, Dane Clark and many more.

Will Hoge is an Americana country music singer, songwriter and musician from Franklin, TN, just south of Nashville. Influenced by his musician father and uncles and the extensive record collection that his father kept, Hoge has been performing since 1998. He has toured with many artists including Midnight Oil, Shinedown, Needtobreathe, Marc Broussard, ZZ Top, The Cat Empire, Squeeze, Jason Isbell, Lisa Loeb and Edwin McCain.

Hoge recorded the opening theme song, "You Make Me Happy," for the CBS sitcom Still Standing. He will be performing at Feinstein's on March 23.

Don't forget that we still have quite a bit of February left to find fantastic performances at Feinstein's!

Wednesday, February 21 at 7:30 pm is One Voice: The Music of Manilow. Barry Manilow has touched people around the world, so come celebrate the one who wrote the songs with such romantic, lush, and melodic melodies that shaped the songbook of generations of music lovers! Who can deny the impact of songs like “This One's for You,” “Mandy,” “Weekend in New England,” “It's a Miracle,” and so many others. Join Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Orchestra as they guide you on an evening of stories and music that will have you up and dancing in the aisles.

The magic continues on February 22 at 7:30 pm when Feinstein's presents DECEPTION: An Evening of Magic & Lies. This is a magic and mind reading show hosted by magician David Ranalli.

On Friday, February 23 at 7:30 pm is Dueling Pianos presented by Brittany Brumfield & Baby Grand Entertainment. You pick the song, artist, genre and era - we play it! A lively, interactive show for the whole family!

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947. Consider having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein's. Feinstein's events are great activities for this. For groups of 10 tickets or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.



