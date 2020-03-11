Lilli Cooper, Ben Fankhauser, Rachel Potter, and More Set For Broadway Sings Adele: Unplugged

The starry lineup is set for the next concert in Broadway Sings spinoff series, Broadway Sings: Unplugged. On April 13 at 8pm, (le) Poisson Rouge will present Adele: Unplugged, featuring original, "unplugged" arrangements of the iconic pop star's hits, orchestrated for an acoustic band.

The lineup will include Broadway favorites Max Chernin (Bright Star), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Kayla Davion (Tina), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Keri René Fuller (Waitress), Jim Hogan (Waitress), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots) and Rachel Potter (Evita), with more to be announced.

The concert will give tribute to this emotional, soulful artist and her extensive repertoire, including "Rolling in the Deep", "Turning Tables", "When We Were Young", and "Someone Like You". The concert will be produced by creator Corey Mach and music directed/orchestrated by Joshua Stephen Kartes. More information about the spinoff series, as well as the original series now produced at Sony Hall, can be found on the Broadway Sings website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at www.broadwaysingsconcert.com. (le) Poisson Rouge is located at 158 Bleecker Street. Tickets are $18-$45. Ages 18+. All performers are subject to change.





