Life Jacket Celebrates Pride With A Sneak Preview Of A New Musical, THE GORGEOUS NOTHINGS

Life Jacket Theatre Company presents a concert-version of a new musical, The Gorgeous Nothings, at Joe's Pub on June 27, 2024 at 9:30PM.

Based on documentary research, The Gorgeous Nothings dramatizes the stories of 6 inmates of the "Fag Ward" at NYC's Penitentiary during the 1930s. Blending re-discovered songs from the Great American Songbook and in-depth archival research, this show excavates, interrogates, and theatricalizes a forgotten chapter of America's Queer History.

Life Jacket Theatre Company tells bold, challenging, and untertold stories-those that are erased, rejected, or forgotten. Prior work includes Gorey: The Secret Lives of Edward Gorey and America is Hard to See, which have collectively been nominated for a Drama Desk Award, two American Theatre Wing Henry Hewes Design Awards, seven New York Innovative Theatre Awards, and eleven BroadwayWorld Awards.

"Coinciding with the 55th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, we are excited to share the true-to-life stories of individuals sent to prison in New York City for the crime of being, or suspected of being, gay in 1930s New York. This overlooked chapter of New York City history provides insight into the homosexual world that existed three decades before Stonewall," Travis Russ, Artistic Director of Life Jacket Theatre Company.

Cast members are Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit), Taylor Trensch (Dear Evan Hansen), Darius de Haas (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Allan K. Washington (Once on This Island), Arnie Burton (Peter & The Starcatcher), Ken Barnett (Fun Home).

Tickets, starting at $50, are on sale now at Joe's Pub website: https://publictheater.org/

For more information on this show, please visit Life Jacket Theatre Company's website - www.lifejackettheatre.org/gorgeous.

