Lexi Lawson, Zachary A Myers, Adam B Shapiro & More to Star in A VERY QUEER HOLIDAY at 54 below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present A VERY QUEER HOLIDAY on December 22, 2022 at 9:30 PM! It's time for the queer holidays! Marie Incontrera, Megan A Zebrowski, and Dianne Gebauer are bringing their multi-faith, musical romcom-style celebration of queer love to 54 Below! Join them for new takes on holiday classics and original music written with the rest of us in mind. A portion of the proceeds will benefit A Very Queer Holiday, the very first holiday romcom featuring transgender and nonbinary romantic leads. Music direction by Anessa Marie (Chicago, Disney's Aladdin).

Performances by Marla Alpert, Carmen Castillo, HJ Far, Casie Girvin, Drewe Goldstein, Cat Greenfield, Kathel Griffin, Sammie James, Lexi Lawson, Melodi Lawson, Mackenzie Meyh, Kristyn Michele, Zachary A Myers, Andrea Prestinario, Adam B Shapiro, and Jae Weit. Music by Marie Incontrera, Dianne Gebauer, Dorie Clark, Nico Juber, Stephanie Carlin, Melodi Lawson, and others.

A Very Queer Holiday plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on 12/22/2022 at 9:30. There is a $30-65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT A VERY QUEER HOLIDAY

Pax loves the holidays... but not this year. When a friend signs them up for a dating app, they match with Damaris, a tech-savvy influencer. Their budding romance is 'gram-worthy, but will they show up in each other's stories at Chrismukkah this year? Join us to help make the very first trans/nonbinary romantic comedy a reality.

