Leg Up On Life to Host NIGHT OF LIFE Benefit for The Trevor Project

Leg Up On Life is uniting some of New York's most inspiring entertainers in the arts community for its third NIGHT OF LIFE benefiting The Trevor Project (21+). This explosive arts performance party will take place at Sony Hall on Monday, August 26th, 2019. Doors will open at 7:30PM. Showtime at 8:30PM. Before and after performances the dance floor will be open to kick off and to continue celebrating life, the arts, and the work that Trevor Project does for the community. The evening will be hosted by Leg Up On Life founder, Daniel Gold (National tours of Miss Saigon and Beauty and the Beast).

Night of Life benefiting The Trevor Project will include 25 headlining performers including Choreographers, Drag Queens, and Musicians all presenting their work to help raise funds and awareness for a the Trevor Project. The artists are creating performances to celebrate life and the LGBTQ+ community while promising an evening of explosive entertainment! Tickets sales go towards the amount Leg Up On Life will be donating toward The Trevor Project. Tickets in advance are $20 and day of show pricing is $25.

Headliners creating performances for this explosive arts party include some returning artists: Karla Puno Garcia (Hamilton, ENCORES at City Center Choreographer of Gone Missing), Miles Keeney, Boudoir LeFleur, Hibiscus, Jenna Rubaii (Groundhog Day and the International tour of American Idiot), Lagoona Bloo (The Voice and National tour of Elf), Mike Baerga (King Kong, Miss Saigon), Miz. Diamond Wigfall, PRIMME, Sarah Parker (Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE!, Fiddler On The Roof Revival), Selma Nilla and Steven Blandino (Bridesmaids: A Dance Narrative).

Joining these returning artists we have some awe inducing entertainers like Pop Recording activist Mila Jam (Glam Nightlife Award Winner), Out 100 honoree Marti Gould Cummings (Glam Nightlife Award Winner), Coco Taylor, Dan Kiernan, Dan Lai (Billboard Music Awards), Jack Mountford (Ru Paul's Drag Race Season 11 Tour, Rock Of Ages (film)), Jax, Juicy Liu (Winner of "So You Think You Can Drag" Season 6), Julie Carter, Lady Pepper, and Matthew Couvillon (Associate Choreographer of A Chorus Line at New York City Center and The Hollywood Bowl).

Dancers performing for the headliners will be announced leading up to the event.

The Trevor Project mission: "Founded in 1998 by the creators of the Academy Award-winning short film TREVOR, The Trevor Project is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ young people ages 13-24. Every day, The Trevor Project saves young lives through its accredited, free and confidential phone, instant message and text message crisis intervention services. A lead and innovator in suicide prevention, The Trevor Project offers the largest safe social networking community for LGBTQ youth, best practice suicide prevention educational trainings, resources for youth and adults, and advocacy initiatives."

Leg Up On Life is an artistic initiative that brings artists of different platforms together for events to raise funds for organizations that give back directly to our communities. Leg Up also focuses on encouraging artist collaborations and bringing the arts community together as one. leguponlifenyc.com

