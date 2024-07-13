Lea DeLaria to Play The Big Gay Cabaret Next Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lea DeLaria will play The Big Gay Cabaret on Friday, July 19 at 8pm, Saturday, July 20 at 8pm, and Sunday July 21 at 5pm. Tickets are $55/$65. There will be a post-performance Meet & Greet for an additional $25.

Use code "BUTCH" for $40 seats.

Lea DeLaria was the first openly gay comic on television in America and is an accomplished Jazz performer who has performed in concert venues all over the world. She is best known as 'Big Boo' from Orange is the New Black (3 SAG Awards). Lea can currently be seen in the indie feature film Potato Dreams of America, and in the Indigo Girls jukebox feature film, Glitter & Doom. She most recently starred in the Off-Broadway Revival of Tennessee Williams' play, The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann. TV credits include East New York, The Blacklist, Physical, Reprisal, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, Shameless, and Broad City. Film credits include Cars 3, Support The Girls, and First Wives Club. Broadway credits, POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (Bernadette), The Rocky Horror Show (Eddie/Dr. Scott) and On The Town (Hildy), Obie and Theatre World Awards. @realleadelaria www.leadelaria.com

The Big Gay Cabaret Series presented by Ginger Minj is a monthly series at Venus Cabaret Theater, located at 3745 N. Southport Ave.

Tickets are available at www.mercurytheaterchicago.com or www.biggaycabaret.com.

The Big Gay Cabaret focuses on LGBTQIA+ performers celebrating all aspects of the queer community, from Hollywood and Broadway to local Chicago talent. The Cabaret will feature well known singers, drag performers, comedians, musicians and more.

