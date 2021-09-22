Laurissa Romain to Celebrate the Release of New Song 'Barriers' in a Solo Show at The Green Room 42

Laurissa "Lala" Romain will celebrate the release of her new song, "Barriers" in her solo show at The Green Room 42 on Saturday, October 2nd at 9:30pm. In August, Lala was the Opening Act for Dermot Kennedy and Joy Oladokun for a sold-out crowd of 6,000 at The Leader Bank Pavillion in Boston.

She will soon be seen in the feature film "The Man Behind The Camera" previously known as "Kurt," as Veronica, which explores the rise and demise of one model's career through the eyes of a famous yet fading photographer.

She can be seen as freedom rider 'Brenda Travis' in Spike Lee's "Son of the South." She was honored to be a part of the film that brought a story from the civil rights movements to audiences and to be able to sing in the film. In 2020, Lala also garnered a nomination for Best Lead Actress at the International Film Festival in France for her leading role of 'Jill' in the award-winning short film "You Were Always."

Laurissa was cast as 'Grace,' the daughter of Rosario Dawson's character in Chris Rock's film, "Top Five."

She is a native New Yorker, raised in Hell's Kitchen, and started performing in her first off-Broadway show at the age of 8. At age 9, the young performer got the experience many only dream of, landing a role on Broadway in Lincoln Center's Tony Award Winning Revival of Rogers & Hammerstein's "South Pacific." Romain played 'Ngana' for the successful three year run of the show before going on to guest star as 'Mya' on TBS' "Are We There Yet?" executive produced by Ice Cube, Directed by Alfonso Riberio and starring Terry Crews. Additional recent credits include guest starring on Netflix's "The Politician" and her stage work in "Oswald the Musical" and the Origin Irish Theatre Festival's award-winning play, "The 8th."

She has poured her spirit into both her original music and covers of today's top hits. She released her first single "Wasn't Love" in 2017, followed by "Black Girl Magic" in 2019 that debuted in Ben Cameron's Broadway Sessions Black History Month Show.

Lala is currently working on releasing more of her original music, in addition to more songs for her popular rooftop cover series.

Her most recent releases include "Tough Love" and "All I Need." Romain's vocal abilities have enabled her to sing backup for Mariah Carey at the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting and for Keri Hilson at the 5th Ave Snowflake Lighting and open for Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter at The IZZE Fusions Festival.

