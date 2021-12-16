Laura Benanti to Join Davon & The Spectacle Livestream Benefitting Black HMU United & Sing For Your Seniors

Davon & The Spectacle will live stream their NYC cabaret debut performance direct from don't tell mama this coming Sunday, December 19 at 9:30pm EST. The evening is a fundraising benefit for Black HMU United, and everyone who makes a donation to https://ifundwomen.com/projects/help-solve-black-hair-and-makeup-crisis by Sunday at 7pm EST will receive a streaming link to enjoy the show from the comfort of their home. In celebration of the holiday season, Black HMU United, Davon & The Spectacle and Sing For Your Seniors will be partnering to provide access to this digital feature to senior centers nationwide. The livestream will include special appearances from two of Broadway's favorite leading ladies, Laura Benanti and Eden Espinosa

Black HMU United is the organization dedicated to the creation of a national database of vetted, qualified and welcoming hair & makeup professionals for TV, film and theatrical productions to ensure safety to all entertainers. The non-profit also provides continued educational resources for experienced and aspiring hair and make-up artists and estheticians to have free or low-cost education in serving all skin types and hair textures from the African diaspora.

Sing For Your Seniors is a New York based non-profit organization that builds a bridge between performing artists and the senior community. Founded in 2005 this organization inspires intergenerational social engagement and joy through musical theatre story-telling. During their hour-long sessions, artists have the opportunity to share their gifts in a meaningful way while deeply impacting the lives of seniors in need of connection.