Laura Benanti to Join Davon & The Spectacle Livestream Benefitting Black HMU United & Sing For Your Seniors
Davon & The Spectacle and Sing For Your Seniors will be partnering to provide access to this digital feature to senior centers nationwide.
Davon & The Spectacle will live stream their NYC cabaret debut performance direct from don't tell mama this coming Sunday, December 19 at 9:30pm EST. The evening is a fundraising benefit for Black HMU United, and everyone who makes a donation to https://ifundwomen.com/projects/help-solve-black-hair-and-makeup-crisis by Sunday at 7pm EST will receive a streaming link to enjoy the show from the comfort of their home. In celebration of the holiday season, Black HMU United, Davon & The Spectacle and Sing For Your Seniors will be partnering to provide access to this digital feature to senior centers nationwide. The livestream will include special appearances from two of Broadway's favorite leading ladies, Laura Benanti and Eden Espinosa.
Featuring Dawnn Lewis ("Tina - The Tina Turner Musical"), Eleri Ward (debut cd: "A Perfect Little Death") and The Randy Andys, Davon & The Spectacle will entertain both a live and streamed audience with an autobiographical concert spanning nine decades of music from the golden age of Musical Theatre to contemporary hip hop as Davon Williams shares his complicated relationship with New York City and journey towards finding community. Black HMU United founder Wunmi Fowora hosts with Chris Gillyard, Nattalyee Randall ("The Race Against Race") and Melissa Victor on background vocals, musical director Napoleon Douglas and Darnell White leading the band on keys.
Black HMU United is the organization dedicated to the creation of a national database of vetted, qualified and welcoming hair & makeup professionals for TV, film and theatrical productions to ensure safety to all entertainers. The non-profit also provides continued educational resources for experienced and aspiring hair and make-up artists and estheticians to have free or low-cost education in serving all skin types and hair textures from the African diaspora.
Sing For Your Seniors is a New York based non-profit organization that builds a bridge between performing artists and the senior community. Founded in 2005 this organization inspires intergenerational social engagement and joy through musical theatre story-telling. During their hour-long sessions, artists have the opportunity to share their gifts in a meaningful way while deeply impacting the lives of seniors in need of connection.
An international performer, delegate for the Actors' Equity Association, and a TED Talk alum, Davon Williams is committed to using his talents to bring about substantive social change. As a performing artist, Davon has been blessed to star in several national and international productions, working on multiple television shows and playing the lead in independent films. Davon & The Spectacle was founded in 2018 after Davon was asked to sing at a state dinner in Thailand. Davon and the Spectacle has since entertained audiences all across Southeast Asia before hitting the performance circuit in the US. During the pandemic, Davon launched the hit show, "The Receipts w/ Davon Williams," which garnered over 118,750 views with a reach of over 750,000 in less than a year with no formal producers, budget, or marketing. This show led to the creation of the Black Theatre Matters Bill, a series of over 100 resolutions designed to build a more equitable theatre industry, which recently passed at the Actors' Equity Association's Inaugural Convention. The story of "The Receipts" and the Black Theatre Matters bill has made its way into Deadline, Forbes, CBS, Playbill, The Daily Beast, BroadwayWorld, 60 Minutes, and numerous other platforms and publications.