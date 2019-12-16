Lane Bradbury to Present MON HISTOIRE EN CHANSONS FRANCAISES (MY STORY IN FRENCH SONGS) at Pangea

Lane Bradbury may have been born and raised as a Southern Belle in Georgia, and performed on Broadway, in films, and on television, but there's a Parisian chanteuse in her soul. Now 81, but with the energy of a performer half her age, the original "Dainty June" in the 1959 Broadway production of Gypsy will present a cabaret program of classic French compositions in her new show, MON HISTOIRE EN CHANSONS FRANCAISES (My Story in French Songs) at Pangea (178 2nd Ave, between 11th and 12th Streets, NYC), on February 13 at 7 pm. Tickets: $20 online ($25 at the door, cash only) plus $20 food/beverage minimum. Go to: www.pangeanyc.com or call -212-995-0900.

With her long time Musical Director Joe Goodrich on piano, the vivacious Ms. Bradbury will deliver-in French-songs written by Jacquel Brel, Edith Piaf, Marguerite Monnot, Joe Dassin, Charles Aznavour, Yves Montand, and Claude-Michel Sahönberg & Alain Boudlit, the composers of Les Misérables, among others.

MON HISTOIRE EN CHANSONS FRANCAISES is certainly a departure from Ms. Bradbury's last cabaret offering, Let Me Entertain You, Again, in which she regaled audiences about her early life, her loves, and her experiences in the original cast of the iconic musical Gypsy. Why a show of songs in French? "The summer that I turned 13, my ballet teacher back in Georgia took 12 students to New York to study ballet," Ms. Bradbury recalls. "We'd be in class all day, but at night we'd go to theater and that's when I saw Gwen Verdon in Can-Can. Gwen just jumped off the stage and into my life. Her performance opened up my world and my love for everything French. Later on, my mother insisted that our family descended from the 8th-century emperor Charlemagne. Maybe that's why I have always been so filled up with the French Passion."

BIO:

Lane Bradbury was born and raised near Atlanta, Georgia, began to study ballet at age five and joined the Atlanta Ballet at age 12. She moved to NYC to pursue a dancing career was accepted at the Actor's Studio as the youngest ever member. She made her Broadway debut in 1958 in J.B. after director Elia Kazan discovered her at the Actor's Studio, and she followed that the next year appearing in Gypsy. In 1961, she was cast in The Night of the Iguana, originating respectively the roles of June & Charlotte Goodall. Bradbury's film credits include Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, Hawaii, The Barony, and Consenting Adults, and she has had guest starring roles in many TV "Movies of Week" including: Maybe I'll Come Home in the Spring, Dial Hot Line, A Real American Hero, and To Dance With the White Dog. Bradbury has also appeared in more than 40 TV series including such classics as Gunsmoke, In the Heat of the Night, Kung Fu, The Rockford Files, The Partridge Family, Walking Tall, Serpico, The Waltons, Police Story, McCloud, The Mod Squad, and The Streets of San Francisco. She now serves as the artistic director of Valkyrie Theatre of Dance Drama & Film in Los Angeles, a non-profit organization that utilizes the arts to bring hope, healing, and identity to "at risk" children and teenagers.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You