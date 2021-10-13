LOVESOME THING: ANAÏS RENO SINGS ELLINGTON & STRAYHORN CD Launch Party To Play Birdland October 28th

Birdland Jazz Club Presents

Anaïs Reno's Album Launch Party

LOVESOME THING:

ANAÏS RENO SINGS ELLINGTON &

STRAYHORN

with the Emmet Cohen Trio

Birdland Jazz Club

315 West 44th Street, New York, NY

Thursday, October 28

8:30 P.M.



Jazz vocal prodigy and chart-topping vocalist, Anaïs Reno launches her acclaimed debut jazz album at Birdland Jazz Club, 315 West 44thStreet, New York, NY with The Emmet Cohen Trio on Thursday, October 28 at 8:30 p.m.



Anaïs will be singing select songs from the Top 10 album such as, "I Ain't Got Nothin' But The Blues", "Still in Love", and favorites such as "Lush Life" and "Caravan", among others.

The gifted Anaïs has performed with the NY Philharmonic in David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, at Carnegie Hall and many other major venues throughout the country. Recently, she was invited to join vocal luminaries on the smash NYC Next State of Mind video that went viral worldwide. She was also asked to sing America the Beautiful on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 at Citi Field prior to the Mets v. Yankee game.



At only 17 years of age, Anaïs has already garnered a long list of critically sterling reviews from jazz critics:

"This is a once in a lifetime voice, so rare, so exquisite."

- Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld



"You'll know you're in the presence of pure young vocal genius"

--Dick Metcalf, Contemporary Fusion Reviews



"It's impossible not to be moved by Reno's musicality"

-- Peter Quinn, JazzWise



No stranger to the stage, Anaïs has been performing since age 8. She has won numerous awards and accolades for her artistry. She recently graduated from LaGuardia High School and is attending SUNY Purchase as an Ella Fitzgerald scholar. Birdland Jazz Club has been at the forefront of defining jazz in the nation's largest city. It has been home to many of the world's foremost jazz luminaries for more than sixty years.



Ticket Information: "Anaïs Reno's Album Launch Party" are $20-30 and are available HERE