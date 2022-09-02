Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LISA VIGGIANO SINGS THE JANE OLIVOR SONGBOOK Opens at The Laurie Beechman Theatre October 13th

Award-winning vocalist Lisa Viggiano will play her first new show since pre-pandemic club dates.

Sep. 02, 2022  

Bistro, BroadwayWorld, and MAC Award winning artist, Lisa Viggiano makes her return to the cabaret stage in her new show, Lisa Viggiano SINGS THE Jane Olivor SONGBOOK on October 13, 2022 at the Laurie Beechman Theatre.

Viggiano's multi-award winning team includes award winning composer/pianist Yasuhiko Fukuoka, Musical Director/accompanist and Mark Nadler, Director. Musical arrangements created by Fukuoka and Nadler.

In her new show, Viggiano explores the depth of emotion and the healing nature of the songs in Jane Olivor's catalog. These restorative songs spoke very deeply to a generation in turmoil during the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Relevant today, this music delivers truth, love, and joy. Songs include the music that Olivor recorded and performed in the 1980s and 1990s, such as "Come In From The Rain", The Last Time I Felt Like This", and "Some Enchanted Evening".

For information and reservations to Lisa Viggiano SINGS THE Jane Olivor SONGBOOK visit the Laurie Beechman website HERE.

Lisa Viggiano has a website HERE.

The above press release was provided by representatives for Lisa Viggiano.

