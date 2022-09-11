LEOLA'S LADY LAND LOUNGE Returns To The Green Room 42 October 6th With Impressive Guests

Critically Acclaimed LEOLA'S LADY LAND LOUNGE Returns for Second Season at The Green Room 42

Season premiere guests include Broadway icon Sherie Rene Scott, cabaret staple Natalie Douglas, and playwright Marc Palmieri

Two-time BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award-winner, Will Nolan brings LEOLA'S LADY LAND LOUNGE back to The Green Room 42 on October 6, 2022, at 7 pm as part of his ongoing residency at the New York City venue. Guests for the season premiere of this live chat show include Broadway's Sherie Rene Scott, singer Natalie Douglas, and playwright/memoirist Marc Palmieri.

Part talk show, part variety show, LEOLA'S LADY LAND LOUNGE is hosted by Leola, a 72-year-old, senior citizen lesbian from South Georgia who is on a mission to heal this world one audience at a time. Leola believes in the power of Jesus, Kelly Clarkson, and cream of mushroom soup to guide her work.

Nolan launched LEOLA'S LADY LAND LOUNGE last fall after a number of successful solo outings as Leola, including the hit GAY HISTORY FOR STRAIGHT PEOPLE, which he recently performed in Los Angeles, San Diego, Philadelphia, and North Carolina.

Season one guests included Tony and Pulitzer Prize-award-winning playwright Doug Wright; Tony-nominee Brad Oscar; American Idol finalist Justin Guarini; Emmy-nominated composer Curtis Moore; author Kia Corthron; and Broadway stars Vasthy Mompoint, Marla Louissaint, Analise Scarpaci, Kelli Rabke, Farah Alvin, Megan Sikora, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, and Ben Bogen.

This season's LADY LAND LOUNGE promises more talented guests, worse prizes, and Leola's delicate dance on the border of what is appropriate and socially acceptable. All shows are live at The Green Room 42, located in NYC's Yotel, as well as available to watch via live stream.

To get tickets to LEOLA'S LADY LAND LOUNGE or to catch Leola on the road, visit www.leolasladyland.com/calendar and follow Leola on all social media at @leolasladyland.