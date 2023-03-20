LEOLA'S LADY LAND LOUNGE Brings The Stars To The Green Room 42 On March 30th

Leola's Lady Land Lounge will return to The Green Room 42 on March 30th at 7 pm with a star-studded guest list featuring some of the most exciting talents working in a variety of mediums today. The variety/interview program that has been in residency at the Midtown Manhattan nightclub for five years has been an audience favorite, winning multiple awards and touring around the country. Originally created as comedic monology, the Leola show evolved into its current chat show format in 2019 so that the hilarious redneck septuagenarian lesbian could spotlight both the artists scheduled to appear at The Green Room 42 and public figures that had, particularly, captured the attention of Leola creator, Will Nolan. This is, officially, the second season of the chat show version of the Leola Show titled LADY LAND LOUNGE.

The March 30th installment of Lady Land Lounge will welcome to TGR42 Broadway actress, icon, and thrice Tony Award-nominated force of nature Mary Testa, who will share stories about her fabled career that features shows like Wicked, Xanadu, 42nd Street, and Oklahoma, not to mention the social media phenomenon Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.

Also joining Leola for a visit are husband and wife filmmaking team Allan Piper and Jen Houston. Piper, a political proficient responsible for much internet content breaking down the happenings in D.C and beyond, and Houston, a singer-songwriter and master baker responsible for the hit internet series JEN'S SHUT YOUR CAKE HOLE, will discuss their upcoming comedy/horror film e.Vil Sublet, written, directed, and edited by Piper and starring Houston, alongside television acting icon Sally Struthers.

Rounding out Leola's roster of guests is Reverend Micah Bucey, author of The Tiny Book of Prayer, a man who has the heart and the words to help all navigate the insane world in which we are living at this time. The popular self-help pundit will bring his personal and unique point of view to the Leola show at The Green Room 42.

All episodes of Leola's Lady Land Lounge live stream at 7 pm, in real-time, with a live cabaret room audience. New guests are announced in the weeks preceding each performance. Upcoming shows will play on June 22, October 5, and December 7. Read more about the March 30th production and guests, and reserve tickets HERE.

THIS is the website for The Green Room 42.

HERE is the website for Leola.

Mary Testa has an online presence HERE.

Allan Piper can be found online HERE and e.Vil Sublet HERE.

Jen Houston's online activity can be accessed HERE and HERE.

Reverend Micah Bucey is available HERE.