LEANA RAE CONCEPCION: LOVE LETTERS to be Presented at 54 Below in March

54 BELOW will present Leana Rae Concepcion: Love Letters. Leana Rae Concepcion, said to be one of Broadway's rising stars, makes her solo concert debut at 54 Below. Love Letters is an exploration of the pivotal moments and extraordinary people that have shaped Leana and ultimately led her to where she is today. From Sondheim to Schwartz, and everything in between, this captivating young artist with powerhouse vocals will show you why it is important to love and be loved.

Love Letters is conceived by Leana Rae Concepcion, produced by Carly Heitner, with music direction by Patrick Sulken (Little Shop of Horrors, Pretty Woman), and directed by Jordan Goodsell (NYC directing debut. Upcoming directing: This Purple f-ing Pot at The Tank).

Leana Rae Concepcion: Love Letters plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 14, 2023 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Leana Rae Concepcion is a proud Filipina-American actress based in NYC. She recently closed the sold-out Off-Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, which is transferring to Broadway later this year. Her other credits include: Katie / Annie Oakley in the World Premiere of Rattlesnake Kate, Michele Weinberger in the New York Workshop of Romy & Michele: The Musical, Comfort Women (Off-Broadway), and The Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Proud Pace MT graduate. Follow her on Instagram @leanarae to see exciting updates and all that's to come!

Jordan Goodsell (Director) is an Actor/Director based in NYC. Select Theatre (acting): Rattlesnake Kate (DCPA; World Premiere), Songs For A New World (Gateway Playhouse). Frozen Live at Disney's California Adventure (World Premiere; Original Cast), Allegiance (Starring George Takei, Los Angeles Premiere; East West Players), Man of La Mancha (A Noise Within), 1776 (La Mirada Theatre, McCoy/Rigby Entertainment), A Wonderful Life (Broadway Palm). TV/Film: "Kaleidoscope" (Netflix), "Blue Bloods" (CBS) "Angie Tribeca" (TBS), "Solve" (Snapchat), "Young Black Peter Pan". Jordan is also a performer and vocal musical director with Under the Streetlamp and performer with Shades of Bublé. BFA, Chapman University. SpringboardNYC alum.

Patrick Sulken (Music Director) is a music director, orchestrator, and arranger for theatre and film based in New York City. He was the music director of Pretty Woman: The Musical on Broadway and the music supervisor and arranger of We Are The Tigers Off-Broadway, producing the viral sensation Original Off-Broadway Cast Album. As a conductor, his credits include Kinky Boots on Broadway, Little Shop of Horrors and Trevor Off-Broadway, Fly at the La Jolla Playhouse, and the first national tour of Peter and the Starcatcher. As a pianist, he has accompanied the casts of Beetlejuice, Mean Girls, Anastasia, Something Rotten!, and Gigi on Broadway, and has been heard on the stages of Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and the Kennedy Center as well as NBC's Today and TBS's Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. For more information, visit www.patricksulken.com or find him @patricksulken.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.