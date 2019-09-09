LAUGHING THROUGH LIFE Dedicated To Late Music Director, Tex Arnold Comes To Don't Tell Mama

In the grandest tradition of theater, even at the saddest of times, the show must go on. So it is with entertainer Judi Mark, whose Laughing Through Life, debuted last spring to joyous acclaim. Ever the perfectionist, Mark began reworking the show during the summer hiatus with director Lina Koutrakis and Music Director Tex Arnold.

Then the unimaginable happened. On August 22, 2019, Hubert "Tex" Arnold died suddenly and unexpectedly of a massive stroke. Mark was, of course, devastated at the loss of the man who was not only her musical guide but also a friend.

Amid the grieving, Mark knew she had to go on, and had to dedicate Laughing Through Life to Tex. Playing his arrangements will be Arnold's colleague and friend, pianist Jeffrey Klitz. The show plays at Don't Tell Mama at 7 PM on Tuesday, September 17 and Friday, September 20.

"We had a lot of fun re-working the show from the ground up and I'm so grateful to have the last rehearsal recording of August 17 to work with," Mark says. "He was actually working on an arrangement over the weekend--just before he died."

Laughing Through Life, where comedy and cabaret meet half way, is fresher than ever with new material added (and some removed) with reinvigorated stories powered by the sharp direction of Koutrakis. Built on the bones of the first phase of the show, Mark, a classical dancer by training, sings and entertains with her unique comic flare. Songs include "Come Dance with Me," "At the Ballet," "Shall We Dance," plus standards such as "The Man I Love," humorous numbers including a Carmen Miranda Medley and Tex Arnolds' parody, "Welcome to Holiday Inn" and much more!

Laughing Through Life plays at Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street, New York, NY on Tuesday, September 17 and Friday, September 20 at 7 PM. There is a $20 cover charge ($15 for MAC Members) and a two-drink minimum. Cash only. For show reservations, call 212.757.0788 or visit www.donttellmamany.com





