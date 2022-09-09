"Late Bloomer" with Alex de Suze comes to Don't Tell Mama, 7pm 9/28, 10/12 and 10/15. It's not just a happening, it's a Blossoming!

Join singer Alex de Suze, her fabulous band, and special guests in the Brick Room as she shares her story of figuring things out "a little later than most" through some of our favorite songs from Broadway and beyond. Special guests include: MAC Award Winners Sierra Rein, Julie Reyburn and Goldie Dver as well as the Binder of BINDERSUZE Richard Binder! You're not too late... You're right on time.

Doors open at 6:15. $20 cover (cash only, must include 2 drinks), food menu available. Reservations: donttellmamanyc.com.

Dir: James Beaman. MD/piano: Tracy Stark. Bass: Matt Scharfglass (9/28, 10/12) Tom Hubbard (10/15) Drums: Mary Rodriguez. Backing vocals: Sierra Rein, Julie Reyburn, Goldie Dver. Special guest: Richard Binder. For more info contact: alexandradesuze@gmail.com



