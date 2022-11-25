Kurt Elling and Danilo Perez, Paloma, Frank Perowsky Orchestra, And More Coming Up At Birdland

Get details for all the jazz programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater running November 29 through December 11.

Artists appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Paloma, Kurt Elling and Danilo Perez & Holiday Show, Paloma, Frank Perowsky Orchestra, Dave Stryker Organ Trio and New York Symphony Jazz Band.



Downstairs at Birdland Theater, you'll find the Loston Harris Duo feat. Gianluca Renzi, Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Kate Baker, Peter Bernstein, Jay Clayton, Jay Leonhart Duo and Laszlo Gardony Trio.

Repeat engagements include David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night (but not on November 30 this week), Birdland Big Band, and Arturo O'Farrill & The Latin Jazz Orchestra.

November 29 (Tuesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater



Loston Harris possesses a voice like the great big band singers and the consummate pianism of a Wynton Kelly or a Tommy Flanagan. This combination of outgoing performance and exuberant technical mastery is rare, but Harris has it in spades-and at Birdland, accompanied by the brilliant Gianluca Renzi on bass, Loston will bring his one-two punch to the stage for two swinging sets. His life in jazz has included tutelage with some of the music's greatest masters. He studied with Marsalis family patriarch, the pianist Ellis, on recommendation by the great Harry Connick Jr. after participating in the first Thelonious Monk Jazz Competition in Washington, D.C. Indeed it was Marsalis who was responsible for Harris's decision to shift from his first instrument-drums-to piano. An artist with these three perspectives-rhythm of the drums, harmony of the piano, and melody of the voice-can only wow an audience.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 29 (Tuesday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Paloma

Hard to believe when hearing her powerful and moving singing, but Paloma Dineli Chesky, or as she prefers, simply Paloma, is 15 years old. Despite her youth, her vocal maturity is astonishing. Singing, playing piano and composing from a very early age, for several years she has performed her own compositions with the New York Philharmonic, has been guest artist with Jazz at Lincoln Center, and has held solo concerts at leading NYC venues. On "Soul on Soul," her second album, she demonstrates the breadth of her repertoire, reaching back into the gospel, blues and soul traditions performing the songs of Robert Johnson, Reverend Gary Davis, James Brown and Bob Dylan.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 29 (Tuesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks at their 7-week Tuesday night residency at the Birdland Theater. Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 30 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 30-December 3 (Wednesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (11/30-12/1); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (12/2-3) - Birdland Jazz Club

Kurt Elling and Danilo Perez

In April of 2020, Kurt Elling and Danilo Perez-each widely considered one of the foremost practitioners of their craft-released Secrets Are the Best Stories, a duo recording of impressionistic poetic explorations for voice and piano. The album received the GRAMMY award for Best Jazz Vocal Recording. Now, the duo performs for 4 nights at Birdland, playing the music from this groundbreaking recording. Elling is the winner of 3 Prix du Jazz Vocal (France), 2 German Echo Awards, 2 Dutch Edison Awards, and is a 15x GRAMMY nominee. Perez is a 3x GRAMMY winner and 6x nominee, the pianist in Wayne Shorter's famed contemporary quartet, and an innovative stylist combining his Panamanian roots with a nearly endless list of pianistic and musical influences.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 30 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Kate Baker: Tribute to Vic Juris Release Celebration

Vocalist Kate Baker is set to release an emotional new recording this October 7th. A duo album with her late husband, the guitar giant Vic Juris, who passed December 31st, 2019, Return To Shore is a tender document of their loving musical relationship. The accomplished vocalist Baker has performed across the world at the Euro-Meet Jazz Festival, Carini Jazz Festival, Pergine Spettacolo Jazz Festival, Berkshire Jazz Festival, Tarrytown Jazz Festival, JVC Jazz Festival, OSPAC Jazz Festival, the Blue Note, Birdland, Trumpets and Visiones. She has collaborated with masters Claudio Roditi, Norman Simmons, Harvie S, Houston Persons, Richie Cole, Dick Oatts, Dave Stryker, Daduka de Fonseca and many others. Catch this special celebration of her new album and tribute to the life of her husband, featuring guitarist Paul Bollenback.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

December 1-4 (Thursday-Sunday) 8:30 PM (12/1); 7:00 & 9:30 PM (12/2-4) - Birdland Theater

Peter Bernstein

A guitarist's guitarist, the inimitable Peter Bernstein has been a force on the modern jazz scene in New York (and around the world) since breaking onto the scene in 1989. His 9 albums as a leader and over 200 as a sideman-with such legends as George Coleman, Sonny Rollins, Lou Donaldson, Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Brian Blade, Jimmy Cobb, and Jim Hall-have cemented him as one of jazz's foremost practitioners, beloved for his warm, round tone and lyrically swinging melodicism. Bernstein's trio with drummer extraordinaire Bill Stewart and organ master Larry Goldings is one of contemporary jazz's iconic bands. For this four night engagement at Birdland, we see Bernstein performing solo, duo, trio, and with his quartet featuring contemporary piano icon Sullivan Fortner.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

December 2 (Friday) 5:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB "A completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and why yelp.com proclaims, "If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

December 4 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Frank Perowsky Jazz Orchestra

Frank Perowsky's storied career in music has seen him perform with luminaries Sarah Vaughan, Peggy Lee, Stan Getz, Billy Eckstine, and Woody Herman. After moving to New York from his native Iowa to attend Juilliard in the 1950s, he became a favorite call for some of the biggest names in music and later a veteran of the Broadway world. The legendary octogenarian brings his big band to Birdland for the 2nd time since the release of their recording An Afternoon in Gowanus. Frank's son, Ben Perowsky-drummer for John Scofield, Dave Douglas, Mike Stern and others-will join as a special guest.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

December 4 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill-leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (The New York Times)-leads the GRAMMY award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

December 5 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Jay Clayton

"3 For The Road": Jay Clayton (vocals), Ed Neumeister (trombone), Gary Versace (piano). With Jay Anderson (bass) and Billy Drummond (drums).

An icon of avant-garde jazz voice, Jay Clayton has performed and recorded since the 1960s with Muhal Richard Abrams, Gary Bartz, Jane Ira Bloom, George Cables, Steve Lacy, Julian Priester, Perry Robinson, Mark Whitecage, Steve Reich, and John Cage. Well-known not only for her sublime work as a vocalist but also as a mover-and-shaker in the music world, Clayton and her husband, Frank Clayton co-founded a loft jazz series in their own home in 1967, featuring artists such as Joanne Brackeen, Cecil McBee, Jane Getz, and Sam Rivers-and she acted as Artistic Director for the first ever Women in Jazz Festival, produced by Cobi Narita in 1979. Her 17 albums as a leader and several more as a featured guest of Charlie Haden, John Cage, Muhal Richard Abrams, and others have cemented her name as one of the most important free jazz singers. Prepare to be amazed.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

December 6 (Tuesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Jay Leonhart Duo

Bassist, singer and songwriter Jay Leonhart is both a veteran instrumentalist and an inspiring, storied vocal performer. With decades of accomplishments on his musical resume just as a bassist-including acts so varied as Tony Bennett, Ozzy Osbourne, James Taylor, Thad Jones, and Queen Latifah-Leonhart surprises many a musician with his disarming vocals and his smart, often humorous original songs, which he has recorded to critical acclaim since 1983's Salamander Pie. An uncanny artist who has recorded nearly 20 records as a leader and appeared on some 250 as a sideman, Leonhart was named The Most Valuable Bassist in the recording industry three times by the National Association of Recording Arts and Sciences between 1975 and 1995. He is sure to move and entertain his audience-this time with an intimate duo project.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

December 6 (Tuesday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Dave Stryker Organ Trio

"One of the most distinctive guitarists to come along in recent years," states Village Voice, and "one of the most joyous feels around," according to Pat Metheny. Dave Stryker is a fabulous guitarist who has served as the featured accompanist for Stanley Turrentine, Jack McDuff, and hundreds of others, as well as leading 30 recording projects of his own. On his latest recording, As We Are, "the jazz gods have alighted on the guitarist and elevated his playing, his composing, his soloing, and his music," says Jazz Times's Ken Micallef. And for this engagement at Birdland, he brings his ultra-swinging organ trio, fresh from their Summer tour opening for Steely Dan, and delivering gritty, soulful sounds for modern ears.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



December 6 (Tuesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks at their 7-week Tuesday night residency at the Birdland Theater. Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



December 7 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



December 7-10 (Wednesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (12/7-8); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (12/9-10) - Birdland Jazz Club

Kurt Elling Holiday Show

Presenting a show of holiday standards with his quartet, Kurt Elling returns to Birdland for the second time this month, one week after his string of duets with piano great Danilo Perez. Elling, the winner of 3 Prix du Jazz Vocal (France), 2 German Echo Awards, 2 Dutch Edison Awards, and 2 GRAMMY wins (with 15 GRAMMY nominations), is one of contemporary jazz's most prolific, celebrated voices. The Guardian has called him "a kind of Sinatra with superpowers" and "one of jazz's all-time great vocalists." Elling's originality is intertwined with his devotion to the masters that came before him, and he regularly writes lyrics to classic melodies and improvisations by iconic artists, such as John Coltrane, Keith Jarrett, Pat Metheny, Wayne Shorter, and Jaco Pastorius. Join the singer and his group for an inspiring week of holiday classics.

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

December 7 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night:

"Sadowsky Players Night" featuring Lolivone De La Rosa

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads "Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland." Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Trio, featuring bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Vince Cherico, will perform tunes from the standard repertoire, inviting up a rotation of special guests. This week its the creative guitarist Lolivone De La Rosa.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



December 8 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Laszlo Gardony Trio Release Celebration

Pianist Laszlo Gardony's new recording, Close Connection (Sunnyside), is a unique hybrid, blending his Central European folk roots with his devotion to jazz standards and his love for 70s prog-rock. Self-described as "Bartok meets Monk and King Crimson," this hard-hitting trio of John Lockwood (bass) and Yoron Israel (drums) is sure to wow audiences. Called "a formidable improviser who lives in the moment" by JazzTimes, Gardony is a long-time member of the Boston veteran in-crowd. His association with such profound musicians as drummer Rakalam Bob Moses, bass legend Dave Holland, bass icon Miroslav Vitous, guitarist Mick Goodrick, and other heavies have marked his star-studded career. He teaches piano at Berklee College of Music and instructs the jazz band at Harvard University.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



December 9 (Friday) 5:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB "A completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and why yelp.com proclaims, "If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

December 11 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

New York Youth Symphony Jazz Band

Performing Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn's famed jazz adaptation of Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite, the official jazz ensemble of the famed NY Youth Symphony program is a large ensemble featuring New York's leading young voices. Under the direction of Juilliard-trained trombonist and composer Andy Clausen (co-founder of the popular brass ensemble The Westerlies), these young talents regularly perform classic material of the 1930s and 40s, offering special performances in the New York area and abroad. They have appeared at venues such Jazz at Lincoln Center's Appel Room and even embarked on a 2016 tour of Brazil under the direction of trumpeter Matt Holman. Regularly mentored by the legends of jazz music, these young folks are keeping the torch aflame. For this special holiday-themed evening, they will perform the Ellington/Strayhorn classic in its entirety, including memorable works such as "Toot Toot Tootie Toot," "Peanut Brittle Brigade," and "Sugar Rum Fairy." Don't miss this wonderful evening with the next generation of jazz talent!

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



December 11 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill-leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (The New York Times)-leads the GRAMMY award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum