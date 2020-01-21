Kuhoo Verma Stars in TRIPLE THREAT: SINGER, SONGSTRESS, & CHANTEUSE At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Kuhoo Verma in Triple Threat: Singer, Songstress, & Chanteuse. This one-night event will take you on a musical taste testing menu right in time for Valentine's month, touching on every genre imaginable.

Will she do too much? Certainly! Will she regret it? Never! Less is never more- MORE IS MORE! Celebrate music from your favorite musicals and occasionally a guilty pleasure song from your favorite Rihanna album. Ride the waves of a cool vibrato and a swift babbling brook of riffs. Learn why you don't have to act or dance; in fact it's better if you actively avoid it!!

The night will be emotionally and musically supported by the illustrious Dan Garmon on the keys, groovy David Kawamura on the guitar, the badass Julia Adamy on bass, and the fiery Josh Roberts on drums. Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day) will also be joining. Goes without saying, but all of these people are also insanely hot!

Kuhoo Verma in TRIPLE THREAT: Singer, Songstress, & Chanteuse plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 4th, 2020. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

New York's beloved songbird has been seen in OCTET off-Broadway, as well as in many workshops you probably have not seen. She has been called "an endlessly watchable performer" by a REAL NY JOURNALIST! Another very surreal review has said that "she is the tiny, radiant creature at the bottom of Pandora's box." A creature!





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You