Krystina Alabado, Max Sheldon, & More Join 54 SINGS AVRIL LAVIGNE

"Complicated," "Sk8er Boi," "When You're Gone," "Girlfriend," "My Happy Ending" - the music of eight-time Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter and Rolling Stone's 2002 Influential Woman of the Year, Avril Lavigne, comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only!

Join over a dozen Broadway performers and rising stars as we celebrate the two-decade long career of one of this generation's most trailblazing artists: Avril Lavigne.

The 9:30PM concert will feature Krystina Alabado(Mean Girls), Max Sheldon (West Side Story), Susie Carroll (The Prom), Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid), Samantha Littleford (American Idiot), Tom McGovern (The Office! A Parody Musical), Allsun O'Malley (Avenue Q), Alexia Sielo (We Are The Tigers), Talia Suskauer (Be More Chill), Zurin Villanueva (Clueless), Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen)and more to be announced at a later date.

The concert will feature Liam Allen (Passing Strange), Roger Dawley (Paw Patrol), Kamryn Harris (In The Heights), Ayden Lowe (Heathers: The Musical),Joe Veale (Enter Laughing), and Suzi Weisberg (A Chorus Line) on back-up vocals. Casting is subject to change.

The evening is directed and produced by Benjamin Nissen. Lauren Echausse,Molly Abigail Heller,Larisa Jiao, and Jack LeBoeufare associate producers, and projections will be designed by Robert W. Schneider. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Avril Lavigne Foundation.

54 SINGS Avril Lavigne will be presented on July 25th, 2019 for one performance only - at 9:30PM. Tickets start at $35 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 W. 54th Street. For more information and tickets, call (646) 476-3551 or visit https://54below.com/events/54-sings-avril-lavigne/.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's greatest musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Belowis a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Belowwill present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description on the venue, The New York Times writes Feinstein's/54 Below"has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs. Located at 254 West 54thStreet, Feinstein's/54 Belowfeatures up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins





