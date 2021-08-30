Kristolyn Lloyd to Make Solo Debut at Feinstein's/54 Below This Week With CONFESSIONS OF A TOKEN BLACK GIRL

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Kristolyn Lloyd in Confessions of a Token Black Girl on September 2 and 3, 2021 at 9:45pm. Kristolyn Lloyd is thrilled to be making her solo show debut at Feinstein's/54 Below in Confessions of a Token Black Girl. After six years and twelve shows in New York City the time has come for her to re-imagine her solo concert that debuted in Los Angeles ten years ago. There will be songs on songs with covers but also her own originals! It will be a night of pop music flavored confessions, offerings, and laughter. Music Directed by Matt Gould (writer of Witness Uganda and the upcoming Lempika) with musical arrangement by Drew Griffin. Kristolyn is a Grammy and Emmy Award Winning actress, writer, and director.

Special guests include Amber Iman, Ximone Rose, and Reggie White

Kristolyn Lloyd in Confessions of a Token Black Girl plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 2 and 3, 2021 at 9:45pm. There is a $35-$75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Kristolyn Lloyd

Select acting credits include Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen. Off Broadway: Little Women (Primary Stages), Invisible Thread (Second Stage Theatre), Heathers The Musical (New World Stages). Select directing credits include: Dainty (BOLD Festival, The Garden Workshop), Nick and The Prizefighter (Urbanite Theatre Modern Works Festival), A Patriots Place (B-Street Theatre, BOLD Festival).

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on their safety protocols can be found here.