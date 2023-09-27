Kristen Lee Sergeant To Play Gotham Restaurant Residency

2020 Broadway World Cabaret BEST SPECIAL EVENT nominee and acclaimed singer/songwriter Kristen Lee Sergeant will return to The Gotham Restaurant to usher in a festive fall at the iconic dining institution. The jazz proficient's third Gotham appearance comes after emphatically received spring and summer outings. Ms. Sergeant will be joined, once more, by special guest, mulitple Grammy Award recipient Ted Nash on Sax, and by Jeb Patton on Piano and Hannah Marks on Bass.

Hailed by Broadway World Cabaret as an artist who “brings a unique feeling of musical exploration to her concerts” and “a stunning sound,” Sergeant will present a program that offers an intimate evening of original and standard songs about fall and the concept of falling, both musically and metaphorically, in celebration of autumn in New York.

About to enter its 40th year, Gotham Restaurant (formerly Bar and Grill) is carving out new territory on the New York dining scene as a venue offering world-class culinary and cultural experiences. In addition to Sergeant’s now monthly appearances, the restaurant offers live jazz two nights each week (Wednesday and Saturday) along with monthly book events, theatre partnerships, and a rotating curation of visual art by established and emerging artists from around the world.

Reservations are welcome for dinner or just drinks. Performances will begin at 9:00 and run approximately one hour. Visit the Gotham website for more HERE.

Future dates Kristen Lee Sergeant will be returning to Gotham are:

October 26th: Black Magic with Kristen Lee Sergeant

November 16th: Manet and the Woman, A celebration of the artwork of Éduoard Manet in song.

December 17th: The Christmas Album with Ted Nash and a 15-piece band

“On subjects ranging from Orpheus to Sisyphus, Kristen’s album Falling is a marvel of protean beauty and variety. Gotham audiences respond ecstatically to these original songs—as much or even more than to the best-loved standards—all of which are pristinely sung with the heightened intimacy of performing one’s own poetry.”

—Gotham owner, Cassandra Csencsitz

Kristen Lee Sergeant's website can be accessed HERE.

THIS is the Ted Nash website.