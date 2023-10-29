Kiki Ball-Change to Make Joe's Pub Debut With Holiday Cabaret, HANUKIKI

The uproarious cabaret sensation, Kiki Ball-Change makes her Joe's Pub debut with an all-new holiday cabaret spectacular, HANUKIKI. Join Kiki on the 7th night of Hanukkah, Wednesday, December 13th at 9:30PM and enjoy all of your favorite Christmas, Hanukkah, and wintertime songs like you've never heard them before. With original parodies, classic holiday tunes, and a three-piece band, Kiki will have you in the holiday spirit before you can say "pass the latkes!"

Tickets are available at the link below.

KIKI BALL-CHANGE is a boisterous, bawdy broad with all the pizzazz you'd expect from a Broadway show with an off-off-Broadway budget. Since bursting onto the scene in 2017, Kiki has proven herself to be a natural-born entertainer, boasting over two decades of musical theatre training and more than five years of professional drag experience. Her magnetic stage presence and captivating performances have earned her widespread acclaim from the largest of stages, to the smallest of screens. Known for her quick-witted humor and irresistible charm, Kiki's shows keep audiences coming back for more. With a knack for creating and lip-syncing to unique mixes, she seamlessly blends comedy, storytelling, and perfectly matched music, for an unforgettable performance. With her electrifying performances, boundless creativity, and unwavering dedication to her craft, Kiki Ball-Change has firmly established herself as a force in the drag and theatre worlds, leaving a lasting impression on audiences in New York City and beyond.

