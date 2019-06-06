Kendra Cunningham To Headline Don't Tell Mama

Hailing from Boston, Massachusetts, Kendra brings wit and dry humor to the stage for a headline spot on Don't Tell Mama's weekly Friday night comedy show. Kendra has been featured at Don't Tell Mama before on her own solo cabaret show This Could Be You last fall, directed by Tanya Moberly. Kendra has been seen on NBC's Last Comic Standing, Saturday Night Live, and The Jimmy Fallon Show. Kendra has also been seen on high profile comedy festivals such as the Glasgow, Boston, and Montreal Comedy Festival. Kendra is a regular contributor to The Huffington Post and has directed several short films as well.

Performers to be featured on Blue Collar Prima Donna include host Eileen Hanley on the piano, Eileen is a regular performer at Club Cumming and plays music for her award-winning improv team Sister Wives. On the lineup will be Katie Hannigan who has been seen on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and Dylan Adler, a musical comedian who performs regularly at The People's Improv Theater.

Since 1982, Don't Tell Mama has presented artists of all kinds who have gone on to the world stage and won multiple Emmys, Tony's, Grammys, Oscars, and even a Pulitzer Prize! Jim Gaffigan, Aziz Ansari, Joy Behar, Leah Delaria, Seth Rudetsky and Alec Mapa are all celebrated comics who have appeared regularly at Don't Tell Mama through the years.

Doors open at 9 PM, $20 cash cover at the door with a 2 beverage minimum. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made online at donttellmamanyc.com or by calling 212-757-0788 after 4 PM.





