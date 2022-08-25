Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kendall Morgan Debuts Solo Show FOR THE GIRLS at the Green Room 42 Next Month

The performance is set for September 26 at 9:30pm.

Aug. 25, 2022  

New York newcomer Kendall Morgan will make his cabaret debut at The Green Room 42 next month on September 26 at 9:30pm with "For the Girls." The concert is a tribute to the women of country music and will feature the music of Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, Taylor Swift and many others.

Most recently seen this past spring in Fire Island: The Musical at Theater Row, Morgan will be joined by Eric Michael Byers and Ryan Doyle with music direction by Trevor Pierce. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. You can connect with him @kendallwmorgan on Instagram and Twitter.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42


