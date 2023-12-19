Keisha Gilles To Star In A BIT OF MAGIC A Journey Through Songs And Stories Full Of Growth, Authenticity, And Magic At 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Keisha Gilles in A Bit of Magic on February 5th, 2024 at 9:30pm. Step into a world of enchantment and empowerment and join the Broadway and television actress in her highly anticipated 54 Below solo debut!

The Aladdin and The Book of Mormon alum will weave her artistic magic, journeying through songs and stories full of growth and authenticity. Featuring songs from composer/lyricists such as Adam Guettel, Lyons & Pakchar, Stephen Sondheim, and more, get ready to be moved, uplifted, and thoroughly entertained as Keisha Gilles leads the way with heart, soul, and a bit of magic!

Musical direction by Drew Wutke, with Hajime Yoshida on guitar, Jonathan Michel on bass and Shaun Dustin on drums. Direction by Eileen Conneely.

Keisha Gilles in A Bit of Magic plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Feb 5, 2024 at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$30 cover charge ($34.50-$45.50 with fees), with Premium tickets at $65 ($73 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



Hailing from Massachusetts, this once painfully shy child is so excited to be singing and storytelling for you. Guided by honesty, independence, and curiosity, Keisha Gilles weaves a passion for community, social justice, and body liberation into her artistic works. She believes that truth, when handled with care, fosters growth and authenticity. Keisha aspires to create a world that reflects the beauty and positivity she envisions for herself and others. She is a Broadway and television actress, teaching artist and producer. Currently, she is performing in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway. She can be seen on screen in Law and Order and Ms. Rachel: Songs for Littles. Her recent productions include Emancipation: a Juneteenth Celebration and Black Writers Showcase: Volume 2.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.