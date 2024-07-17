Katrina Lenk, Lorna Courtney Will Perform Songs From PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK at Joe's Pub

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Katrina Lenk, Lorna Courtney, Taylor Trensch, and more will perform songs from the new musical Picnic at Hanging Rock at Joe's Pub on Thursday, July 25.

Picnic at Hanging Rock is a new musical adaptation of Joan Lindsay's novel, which was most famously adapted as a film by Peter Weir (Dead Poets Society, The Truman Show) in 1975 and a Netflix series starring Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones).

Featuring an all-female core creative team of composer Greta Gertler Gold, the O'Neill Center's Eric Kocher Award-winning playwright Hilary Bell, and Tony-nominated director Jo Bonney (Cost of Living).

The Joe's Pub performance will feature Katrina Lenk, Pearl Sun, Lorna Courtney, Taylor Trensch, Livvy Marcus, Sadie Jayne Kennedy, and more surprise guests, backed by a full band including Amanda Morton (Gutenberg, Kpop) and Todd Sickafoose (Hadestown).

PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK is a new musical about the unexplained disappearance of three schoolgirls and a teacher on Valentine's Day 1900 and the ripple effect on the lives of those left behind. Moving between the elite Appleyard College for Young Ladies and the striking landscape of Hanging Rock (known by its traditional language groups as Ngannelong), the mystery has captivated people since the book's publication in 1967.

In addition to Gold, Bell, and Bonney, the creative team for Picnic at Hanging Rock includes Music Director Amanda Morton (Gutenberg) and Orchestrator Todd Sickafoose (Hadestown). Team also includes First Nations Consultant Nick Harvey-Doyle and Dramaturg Della Rae Morrison. General Management by KGM Theatrical.

Picnic at Hanging Rock has been in development for two years, and songs have been performed at Lincoln Center and The Hayes Theatre, supported in part by Create NSW, Creative Australia (Australian Cultural Fund), Australian Consulate-General in New York, and The Hayes Theatre. For more information, please visit PicnicTheMusical.com

