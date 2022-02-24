Katie Johangten Brings Top Theatre TikTok Comedians To The Green Room 42

You may know Katie Johantgen better as her TikTok handle @katiejoyofosho (Ratatousical, Man in a Musical, CBS #GreatestAtHome Videos). Or you may have seen her Off-Broadway in the original casts of Friends and The Office musical parodies. Now, Katie is bringing together her funniest friends (and their 300k+ combined TikTok followers) for a night of antics and musical theater bits of the highest degree with the "KatiejoyofoSHOW" at The Green Room 42 on March 5, 2022 at 9:30 PM.

Spend the evening laughing with Katie Johantgen and an all-star cast featuring opener Hannah Pilkes, and appearances by Rocky Paterra, Esther Fallick, & Courtney Daniels. The evening is music directed by Danny K Bernstien. The KatiejoyofoSHOW is produced with assistance from Ali Wonderly and Tia Harewood-Millington.

Tickets start at $19 for Main Dining Room entry. Livestream tickets are also available for $19.

Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.