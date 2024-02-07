Karen Mason Stars in MORE THAN ALL THE SKY at The Green Room 42

Karen Mason and more will lead a concert of select songs from More Than All the Sky by Lori Ada Jaroslow and Morgan Hollingsworth on March 11th at 7:00pm, The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue, New York, NY 10036). Tickets, both in-person and livestream, are $21.75 - $71.75 (plus handling fee), with no food or drink minimum. Click Here to purchase tickets. Rated PG-13.

More Than All the Sky is a new musical that navigates the complexities of addiction while offering hope for sobriety. It's the journey of a young woman's internal battle toward recovery and how an entire family is impacted by drugs and alcohol. With an ambient and cinematic indie rock score, this musical will rev your senses as the possibility to live a life of recovery is realized.

Lori Ada Jaroslow, Director and Lyricist/Librettist, shares: "Addiction and recovery have been a big part of my life. Interestingly, not because of the family I grew up in. I was born in a trunk and got the show biz gene on both sides, not the addiction gene. Regardless, I did start drinking and using at a young age. It took my life becoming unmanageable for me to realize that I had the disease of addiction. I have now been sober for 30 years! When I see people close to me struggling or hear of another overdose, I become more galvanized to move this show forward to raise awareness of the alcohol use disorder and opioid crisis in this nation. And most importantly to shine a light on the fact that we can get help and recover. We are resilient."

The concert includes 14 songs tied together with narration. More Than All the Sky features Cailen Fu (Mean Girls), Fernell Hogan (Kimberly Akimbo), Karen Mason (Sunset Boulevard), Andrea Prestinario (Fun Home), Sydney Torin Shepherd (Jasper In Deadland), Marie Cristina Posada Slye (Evita), and Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice). Direction, Book, and Lyrics by Lori Ada Jaroslow. Music, Additional Lyrics and Guitar by Morgan Hollingsworth. Music Direction by Nissa Kahle. Producer and Press/Marketing Direction by Mara Jill Herman, Social Media Management by Arielle Zaystev, Production Stage Management by Ella Smith, and Graphic Design by Naomi Swyers. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Path To Peace, a non-profit organization that provides innovative services and resources to empower women to walk the path towards emotional, mental, physical and sexual integrity, defined by them, and to help heal their past.

Composer Morgan Hollingsworth said: "My mom works as a patient safety advocate, and every day I hear horrible news of another overdose or someone being over-prescribed opioids for pain. It's deeply frustrating to see people struggling, see potential solutions, and not see change happen. It's hard for those who are struggling to find a way out of addiction. More Than All the Sky is meant to humanize those struggling and to show that they can live meaningful lives through recovery. This concert is the musical's first public presentation, and we want to use this opportunity to introduce others to the project, build an audience, and raise awareness so we can continue to share its message of hope. My biggest influence musically for More Than All the Sky was the British indie-folk/rock band Daughter. Their ambient textures and use of effects transformed my approach to music. It was a sound I had never heard in a musical before, and I thought it would suit More Than All the Sky perfectly. While More Than All the Sky may have some folk elements, it lives in a more ambient, sometimes electronic, and sometimes cinematic place. Of all my projects thus far, this one has the most urgency in terms of what it's trying to say and do."

More Than All the Sky plays on March 11th at 7:00pm, The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue, New York, NY 10036). Tickets are $21.75 - $71.75 (plus handling fee). The performance will also be livestreamed. Click Here to purchase tickets.

ABOUT Lori Ada Jaroslow

Lori is a New York and Los Angeles based, classically trained actor who has performed on Broadway, Off-Broadway, regionally, internationally and at sea. Lori works in commercial VO, audiobook narration and ADR. She has directed and dramaturged several solo plays and co-produced and directed the multi award-winning CD series Tell Me a Story. The last CD in the series Women of Wonder won the prestigious Audie Award for Best Original Work. As a lyricist and book writer, The Road Theatre received an NEA grant to produce a workshop of The Baby Project, an original semi-autobiographical musical theatre piece written by Lori with composers Fonda Feingold, Noriko Olling and Angela Parrish. The Baby Project has had several workshops and readings nationally. More Than All the Sky was a semi-finalist at The O'Neill Music Theatre Conference in 2022. Lori has created theatre programs for children and written and directed innumerable plays and musicals for kids ages 6 to 86.@loriadajaroslow www.loriadajaroslow.com

ABOUT Morgan Hollingsworth

Morgan is a San Diego based composer and actor-musician, having performed at such venues as La Jolla Playhouse, ACT of CT, and CCAE Theatricals. He has written music for short films, dance pieces, several musicals, and other staged works. He recently composed a four-part orchestral suite for Salty Water, a movement piece featured in La Jolla Playhouse's 2023 WOW Festival. Short films include Fracture (currently on Hulu) and Let There Be Light (Seattle Film Fest). His musical, The House of Edgar Allan Poe, was part of NYMF's 2017 Developmental Reading Series and produced at Weber State University. His second musical, Call Your Mother, was commissioned by One Million Musicals and is currently streaming on Spotify. You can hear his folk/rock band Satin Nickel on all streaming platforms. Alumnus of the 2018 Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project. @morganhollingsworth www.morganhollingsworth.com