Kara Lindsay, Stephanie D'Abruzzo & More to Star in HOT DAM! at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present the new musical HOT DAM! with music and lyrics by Danny Feldman (Hide & Seek) and a book co-written by Lizzy Cenicola and Feldman in concert on September 22, 2023, at 9:30pm. The performance is nearly sold out and a livestream option is also available.

On a sunny morning in “The Town 30 Minutes Outside of Poughkeepsie,” the local beavers storm the town square with three DAMands: they require higher wages, closer lavatories, and longer lunch breaks to maintain the dam that sits on the edge of town. If these needs are not met in five days time, they will destroy the dam, flooding the town and killing everyone in a horrific scene. HOT DAM! follows five townsfolk as they tie up their unfinished business in the days leading to their inevitable demise.

The concert production of HOT DAM! will feature Alexander Bello (Caroline, or Change, All My Sons) as Brody “The Boy Scout” Kaplan, Todd Buonopane (NBC’s “30 Rock”, Cinderella, Chicago) as Chick, Tony Award® nominee Stephanie D’Abruzzo (Avenue Q, Sesame Street) as Mr. / Mrs. Mayor Minsterhoff, Ben Fankhauser (Disney’s Newsies, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Gayorg, Tyler Hardwick (Once On This Island, Motown The Musical) as Lance R. Splishsplash, Andrew Kober (Beetlejuice, School of Rock, Hair) as Old Joe Schmo, Kara Lindsay (Disney’s Newsies, Wicked, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Ms. Garheim, Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!) as Chack, Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice) as Young Man Gibson and Teal Wicks (Wicked, The Cher Show, Finding Neverland) as Chuck.

The evening will be music directed by Feldman, directed by Cenicola and produced by Jen Sandler.

New Musical! HOT DAM! By Danny Feldman And Lizzy Cenicola plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street Friday, September 22 2023, at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $30-$40 ($34.50-$45.50 with fees.) Premiums are $65 ($73 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

