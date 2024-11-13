KEEP MARCHING Comes to 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 Below will present Keep Marching: Celebrating the Women of Today and Tomorrow, as we uplift the “women of the world” through song, creating space for those that have fought for human rights throughout history, and recognizing what girlhood looks like today.

Keep Marching: Celebrating the Women of Today and Tomorrow will feature girl power ballads and em-powering anthems from pop music and musical theater in an effort to encourage audience members and pay homage to the women and non-binary folks that inspire us on a daily basis. Your favorite stars from across Broadway and beyond will take the stage, with songs from artists such as Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift and featuring music from the hit shows you've seen on Broadway, such as Shucked and Suffs The Musical. With production by Haley Keizur and Maddie Russell, this evening is sure to leave you empowered and ready to conquer the world. Tonight we celebrate, tomor-row we keep marching.

Keep Marching: Celebrating the Women of Today and Tomorrow plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 9:30 P.M. Cover charges are $ 34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premiums are $78.50 (includes $8.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and bev-erage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of per-formance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Comments