Julie Gold to Replace Harolyn Blackwell at Upcoming JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS Benefit at Birdland

Julie Gold has joined the all-star line up for the July 11th Jamie deRoy & friends benefit for The Entertainment Community Fund. Julie is graciously stepping in for Harolyn Blackwell, who due to COVID-19 is not able to perform. She joins the previously announced, Ben Jones, Daisy Jopling, Robert Kline and Jason Kravits for the one-night-only event.

Julie Gold is a singer/songwriter best known for Bette Midler's version of "From a Distance," for which Ms. Gold won a Grammy (Song of the Year). Her songs have been performed by artists including Patti LaBelle, Patti LuPone, Cliff Richard, The Byrds, Kathie Lee Gifford, Lea Salonga and Jewel. She has 5 CDs documenting her work over the years: Dream Loud, Try Love, The Girl I Found, Love is Love is Love, and Sixty.

Multi-award winning Composer, Book Writer and Lyricist Barry Kleinbort directs Ms. deRoy's July 11th show with musical direction by award-winning arranger, orchestrator and conductor, Ron Abel and Steve Doyle on Bass.

Ms. deRoy is an acclaimed producer; cabaret, stage, film and TV performer; recording artist and humanitarian. In addition to 10 Tony Awards, she has won eight MAC Awards, four Back Stage Bistro Awards and 11 Telly Awards for her extensive work on stage and screen. She has appeared on stage with such luminaries as Joan Rivers and has headlined at many New York nightclubs. Ms. deRoy has produced nine CDs in the Jamie deRoy & friends series, all of which are available on Harbinger and PS Classics labels. Her cabaret shows serve as the basis for her award-winning cable television show which spotlights well-known entertainers and newcomers.

Performance Details:

Jamie deRoy & friends

Birdland, 315 West 44th Street, NYC

Monday, July 11th at 7:00 p.m.

www.BirdlandJazz.com

Tickets: $80 VIP/$45 General Seating; $20 food/drink minimum per person.

For reservations: 212-581-3080.