Judy Collins, Jeff Hiller And More Announced At Joe's Pub

Everything from Matteo Lane giving us very Mariah Christmas (Dec 17) to Isaac Oliver (writer on GLOW & High Maintenance) as your Valentine (Feb 13) to the debut of a very special project by Gloria Reuben (Mar 31) will hit the stage at Joe's Pub in the coming weeks!

See the full lineup below.

Judy Collins: WINTER STORIES W/ JONAS FJELD & CHATHAM COUNTY LINE

Through November 27 at 7:00PM

$40-$100

Folk music may be regionally derived, but it's always universally resonant. Case in point the folk album Winter Stories, to be released November 29th, a comfy collection of seasonal and emotionally evocative songs by an unlikely gathering of artists. The album lineup boasts the triple threat of iconic folk singer-songwriter Judy Collins, critically-acclaimed Norwegian folk artist Jonas Fjeld, and masterful bluegrass band Chatham County Line.

Jeff Hiller: THE DESIGNING WOMEN MONOLOGUES

Monday, November 25 at 9:30PM

$15

Jeff Hiller just binge-watched Designing Women on Hulu and the show really got them thinking. Them? Is this one of those gender things? Or is "Jeff Hiller" a collective of some sort? All will be revealed as Jeff Hiller brings a unique blend of storytelling, singing, and stand up to Joe's Pub to discuss parenthood (or lack thereof), the construct of gender, and wanting to dress cute. Jeff Hiller is a Designing Woman [sic].

Tuesday, November 26 at 9:30PM

$15 advance / $20 at the door

Luke Winslow-King is a New Orleans-based guitarist, singer, composer, producer, and songwriter. His work is an eclectic mix that combines Mississippi Delta blues, folk music, traditional jazz, and roots rock & roll. His alchemical songs blend contemporary ideas with styles from bygone eras producing a sound that is rustic and urbane, elegant and entirely his own. It is a sound that looks to the past to move to the future. This along with his burgundy voice, dapper attire, and versatile guitar playing have earned him a reputation as a musician who delivers soulfully energetic and dynamic performances.

Joey Arias: LADY SINGS THE BLUES

Wednesday, November 27 at 9:30PM

$25

Drawing on his life-long affinity for music, Joey Arias takes you on a journey across musical genres (jazz, pop, rock, experimental) that spans his earliest musical influences; his days at Capitol Records; his tenure as the lead singer of Strange Party (an influence on the Talking Heads); and his original songs from Jazzo Lozzo, an album that quite literally made Arias "big in Japan" with the album's release there and subsequent tour. Arias revives this rich backlog of musical history as medium and muse, reflecting on the roots of his career and redefine his own musical language and history.

Friday, November 29 at 7:00PM

$15

Nao Yoshioka, SoulTracks' 2015 New Artist of the Year, combines a powerful voice and New York-styled delivery to create a modern sound still deeply rooted in the history of soul. Since her single "Make the Change" was released in 2012, she's received kudos from a number of soul music veterans including Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Gordon Chambers.

Kevin Smith Kirkwood: CLASSIC WHITNEY - THE HOLIDAY LOVE EDITION



Friday, November 29 at 9:30PM

$30

Classic Whitney: Alive! is the hit solo show from Broadway's Kevin Smith Kirkwood. He returns home to Joe's Pub with Classic Whitney: The Holiday Love Edition to officially kick off the Holiday Season. The night will feature a live recreation of Whitney's iconic holiday classic "Do You Hear What I Hear," tunes from the film The Preacher's Wife, her 2003 Christmas Album One Wish, and a host of special guests!



Friday, November 30 at 7:00PM

SOLD OUT

Friday, December 20 at 9:30PM & Saturday, December 21 at 7:00PM

$25

In addition to her celebrated work as a television actor and on SNL, Ana Gasteyer is a trained singer who has starred in multiple Broadway and televised musicals. She starred as Elphaba in Wicked in both the Broadway and Chicago productions (earning a Jefferson Award Nomination for her performance in the latter). In 2017, Gasteyer starred in FOX's A Christmas Story Live!, inspired by the holiday classic feature. In the expanded role of "Mrs. Schwartz," Gasteyer belted out the Emmy Award-nominated song "In The Market For A Miracle" which was created for her by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Gasteyer also starred as Mae in the movie musical Reefer Madness for SHOWTIME and as Principle McGee in FOX's hit live broadcast of Grease,a??opposite Julianne Hough and Vanessa Hudgens. In 2018, Gasteyer performed as Miss Hannigan in the Tony Award-winning musical Annie at The Hollywood Bowl alongside David Alan Grier, Megan Hilty, Lea Salonga, and Roger Bart.

Bridget Everett & THE TENDER MOMENTS



Saturday - Monday, November 30 - December 2 at 9:30PM

$40

This fall, Bridget Everett and The Tender Moments barrel back into Joe's Pub for a new slate of shows. Her legendary and take-no-prisoners live act is a perennial sold-out hit and has garnered a faithful cult following. Everett has been seen in a string of recent television shows and movies, but to experience Bridget, is to experience her live.

Sundays, November 30 - December 22 at 2:00PM

Sunday, January 12 at Noon

$15

The Church of Stop Shopping is a New York City based radical performance community. The Stop Shopping Choir is an ecstatic group of 35 activists who sing harmoniously while trespassing inside corporations. Reverend Billy is a dangerous and hilarious preacher in a long tradition of Great American hustlers. The show is directed by Savitri D. with music direction by Nehemiah Luckett.

Sunday, December 1 at 7PM

$15

The Gregory Brothers are best known for their viral YouTube creations Auto-Tune the News and Songify This. But every December, when an arctic chill blows off the Hudson, and the jingle of reindeer bells fill the air, the Spirit of Christmas inspires them to host the coziest of concerts to celebrate the Holiday Season. Come for classic carols reimagined, American songbook standards, and The Gregory Brothers' original tunes from their Holiday Album Sleigh Ride / Fireside, which Paste Magazine described as sounding "like something Irving Berlin would have written for Rosemary Clooney to sing." Come one, come all for the warmest and fuzziest night of the year!

Tori Scott: VODKA IS THE REASON FOR THE SEASON



Monday, December 2 at 7PM

$25

Tori Scott returns with her annual holiday show, Vodka is the Reason for the Season! Don't miss this "soul-baring singer and sharp comedian" (Huffington Post) as she recounts her early childhood fascination with The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and her time spent as a singing elf in an old folks' home. Scott will take you on a festive autobiographical journey to celebrate what is truly special about this time of year (spoiler: alcohol induced blackouts). This holiday tradition includes songs by Dolly Parton, Madonna, Billy Joel, and more.



Tuesday, December 3 at 7:00PM

$25

Stew and Heidi's Chriskwanakuh Winter Soul-Schtick Celebration is here! Thrill to your most cherished holiday favorites irreverently mashed up with your fave Stew & Heidi tunes. Come roast your chestnuts on our open fire!!



Tuesday, December 3 at 9:30PM

$30

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, award-winning NYC actor/musicians doing stripped down versions of eclectic covers and comedic, genre-hopping mashups. Featured in People Magazine's Hottest Bodies Issue as the Most Playful performers, the Wall Street Journal calls them "highly original...smart...ingenious". Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Candide) and Cearley (Pageant, A Midsummer Night's Dream, All Shook Up) started The Skivvies on YouTube becoming sensations with their covers of artists like Robyn, Carole King, and Rihanna. Their live show, featuring Tony winning special guests, is wildly fun, packed with big voices and crazy harmonies. But no pants.



Wednesday, December 4 at 9:30PM

$20

Loose Cattle is an Americana band based in New Orleans and New York. Formed in 2008 by Michael Cerveris and Kimberly Kaye, the band arose from the duo's shared affection for the musical and emotional rough and tumble of Johnny Cash's duets with June Carter Cash, crossed with X's John Doe and Exene. Loose Cattle nods to their punky pasts and country roots while also showcasing their often-poignant punch as an alt-country band. According to Cerveris, "There's something about having a clear-eyed, borderline cynical eye on the world while dancing a country waltz with a big old heart on your sleeve that is the place where this band lives."



Friday, December 6 at 7:00PM

$20

An evening of stories, songs, lies, and dreams. An excerpt of things to come. Helga Davis served as a principle actor in the 25th-anniversary international revival of Robert Wilson and Philip Glass's seminal opera Einstein on the Beach. Her appearance in You Us We All by Shara Nova (My Brightest Diamond) and Andrew Ondrejcak marked her fifth at the Brooklyn Academy Of Music's Next Wave Festival.

Friday, December 6 at 9:30PM

$20

Catherine Cohen: The Twist?...She's Gorgeous is a show about living, laughing, loving, and losing your debit card five times in one year. Through original songs, standup, and character comedy, Cohen, with the help of Henry Koperski on the keys, will explore the ups and downs of life as an immortal millennial who is tragically unverified on Twitter.



Saturday, December 7 at 7:00PM

$25

Mighty Sparrow has written over 600 songs and made over 80 albums. His career and legacy span the entire history of recordings, from 78's to digital downloads. His importance to the second half of 20th century music stands alongside Bob Marley, Bob Dylan, James Brown, and Frank Sinatra.



Saturday, December 7 at 9:30PM

SOLD OUT

Justin Sayre brings back their classic comedy-variety show, The Meeting* for one more round of fun. With lots of special guests, laughs and a Happy Birthday Wish for the Chairman, Sayre returns to the format and the fun. Come and get indoctrinated while you can.



Sunday, December 8 at 9:30PM

$15

Todd Albright is a country blues, 12-string guitar player, and vocalist based in Detroit, Michigan. Grounded in the pre-war era of the blues tradition (1880-1939), Albright is a mindful purveyor of blues history. His repertoire upholds musical pillars such as Blind Willie McTell, George Carter, Blind Lemon Jefferson, and Leadbelly. His life's work continues the distinguished tradition of the very roots of American music as told by the African American musicians who created it.

Corey Harris is a guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, and band leader who has carved out his own niche in blues. A powerful singer and accomplished guitarist, he has appeared at venues throughout the North America, Europe, Brazil, The Caribbean, West Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

For more information and tickets visit joespub.com or call 212-967-7555.





