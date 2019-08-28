Jonathan Demar To Make Green Room 42 Debut This Fall

Jonathan Demar will make his Green Room 42 debut on November 10th at 7pm with an all new version of his solo show Setting the Standard.

A reflection of his life and an evaluation of what his own standards are, Setting the Standard is told with a vivid cross-section of the Great American Songbook, fusing jazz, pop and musical theatre. Under the musical direction of Jude Obermüller, directed by BroadwayWorld Award winner Robbie Rozelle, and featuring special surprise guests, Jonathan has raised the stakes and is going about it "HIS" way!

"Most people know me as a producer, but what they don't know is that I started out as a child actor and one of my passions lies in performing. I'm really excited to share a piece of myself as a performer and I couldn't ask for better collaborators in Jude Obermüller and Robbie Rozelle to do that with. Given what I've learned about my own self in the past few years and what's going on now in our world, it feels right to do a re-vamped version of this show and bring it to The Green Room 42 this Fall."

Jonathan Demar is a producer and actor who has been involved with various productions both on and off-Broadway.

His New York acting credits include A Christmas Carol on Broadway starring F. Murray Abraham, The Alchemists (Prospect Theater Company), Tosca (New York City Opera), and A Gilbert and Sullivan Christmas Carol (New Punctuation Army). On TV, he has appeared on Comedy Central, The Onion News Network, The View, and Eyewitness Kids News.

Jonathan recently won a Tony-Award as a producer of Hadestown. He's currently represented in the U.K. with 9 to 5 (West End & Tour) and Amelie (Tour) and on the road in the U.S. with John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons. Other producing credits include Be More Chill (Off & on Broadway), Off-Broadway's Church & State, the West End revival of Gypsy (with Seaview Productions) starring Imelda Staunton, Broadway's Love Letters with Mia Farrow and Brian Dennehy; and The Velocity of Autumn starring Estelle Parsons and Stephen Spinella. He also served as Executive Producer for the BlogTalk Radio Internet program BlazinRy Radio, where he was responsible for attracting high profile guests including Kellie Pickler, Tammy Blanchard, and Biz Markie.

Jonathan is a proud graduate of Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, and a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon. (Twitter/FB/Instagram: @JonathanDemar)

Jude Obermüller (Musical Director) As Composer: JULIUS CAESAR (Singapore Repertory Theatre's 25th Anniversary production); AS YOU LIKE IT and the European Premiere of FARRAGUT NORTH (Southwark Playhouse, Off West End); ALICE IN WONDERLAND (Storyhouse, Chester - inaugural production); UN REFUGEE AGENCY'S MOVING STORIES (Theatre Royal Haymarket, West End); UNDERGROUND (59E59, Off Broadway); UCAS and THE JABBERWOCKY (Edinburgh Fringe); HEARTLAND (with Nicky Singer - Scarabeus Theatre). As Orchestrator: MARGUERITE (Off West End revival, working with Alain Boublil); ENCORE! (album, Abbey Road Studio 2); ONLY MEN ALOUD AT CHRISTMAS (Millennium Centre, Cardiff/UK Tour); SWINGS BOTH WAYS (Robbie Williams' International Tour). Current: FEET KEEP ME FLYIN' - a Hoofer Tap fable, with Jack Evans (recent workshop through Leicester Curve, Really Useful Group & Arts Council England); MISS HAVISHAM'S WEDDING - a musical origin story, with Laura Barati & David Gomez (recent workshop through Music Theatre Kansas City, and retreat through Catwalk Institute, NY); I CAN DIE TOO - a cabaret play, with Alan Cumming and Frances Ruffelle (New York Theater Workshop). He is Musical Director for Frances Ruffelle (Kennedy Center, DC; Joes Pub @ The Public; Green Room 42; Rockwell, Los Angeles; Crazy Coqs, London), and Eva Noblezada (Feinsteins); and was the workshop Music Director for Michael John LaChiusa's THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA (The Public). He has recently provided music for and worked with Chita Rivera and J.K. Simmons (Carnegie Hall), Sir Trevor Nunn, Eden Espinosa, Rachel Bay Jones, and Matt Lucas. Training: Royal College of Music (BMus & PGDip - Wayne Sleep Scholar) & New York University (MFA - Dean's Scholar). Fellow of New York City Center (Menken Remixed Award); Cameron Mackintosh Foundation recipient.

Robbie Rozelle (Director) has also directed and written or co-written sold-out cabaret shows for two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Finian's Rainbow), Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico (Amour), Elena Shaddow (The Visit), Nikka Graff Lanzarone (Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Mrs. Kasha Davis, The Bowery Boys, Steven Ferezy, Rachel Levy, and frequent collaborator Jessica Vosk (15th Anniversary Elphaba in Wicked). In 2017, he sold out Feinstein's/54 Below twice with his debut cabaret solo act, "Songs From Inside My Locker", which was nominated for a BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award (in addition to nominations for Best Director). He returned to Feinstein's/54 Below in 2018 to headline Pride weekend with his new show "Bustin' Out", selling out and earning rave reviews. He recorded his debut solo album of "Songs From Inside My Locker" in live at Feinstein's/54 Below in front of two sold-out audiences in 2019. He currently hosts a semi-weekly talk show "Tuesdays at 54... with Robbie Rozelle!" at Feinstein's/54 Below (on Tuesdays). He is the A&R Director of Broadway Records, and can usually be found tweeting jokes at @divarobbie.

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Funky New Cabaret Club, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42





