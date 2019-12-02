John Pizzarelli Will Return To Café Carlyle

John Pizzarelli returns to Café Carlyle with an all-new show titled John Pizzarelli Salutes that Shearing Sound, May 5 - 16. Jazz Weekly recently raved about his Johnny Mercer program: "A gig like this oozes with style, class and fun, with Pizzarelli being one of the best ambassadors for the Great American Songbook. One of his best." Earlier this year, The John Pizzarelli Trio released For Centennial Reasons: 100 Year Salute to Nat King Cole. At Café Carlyle, John Pizzarelli will be joined by Mike Karn (bass), Chuck Reed (vibraphone), and Ted Rosenthal (piano).

Performances will take place Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45pm. Weekday pricing begins at $100 per person / Bar Seating: $75 / Premium Seating: $150. Weekend pricing begins at $140 per person / Bar Seating: $90 / Premium Seating: $190. For ticket purchases, there is an $80 two-course dinner requirement per person. Reservations can be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Follow Café Carlyle on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Visit Café Carlyle's new official web site for more information.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You