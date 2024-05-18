John Cameron Mitchell and Amber Martin Set for CASSETTE ROULETTE at The Ice Palace in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Ice Palace will present John Cameron Mitchell and Amber Martin in Cassette Roulette: An Evening of Songs and Stories. Friday, July 19th, 7pm.

Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Joe vs. Carol, Shortbus), one of alt-culture's boldest creators, joins forces with international cabaret star, vocalist & funny lady, Amber Martin (Bette, Bathhouse & Beyond), for a spontaneous and joyous evening of the many songs, stories, and nutty characters from both Amber's & John's careers, randomly spun on the "cassette-roulette" by you, the audience! Never the same show twice!

Backed by Tony Nominee, Justin Craig (MD, Stereophonic), and Brett Every.

The new Ice Palace is brought to you by the Red Eye Guys: Daniel Nardicio, Adam Klesh Taylor Shubert and Samuel Benedict. With over 25 years in nightlife and hospitality and having owned many establishments ( Club Cumming, Bedlam, Tipsy Bear Berlin and Red Eye NY) the team has assembled the very best in sound and lighting to restore the faded glory of the famed and longest continually-running LGBTQAI+ nightclub in the world.

Comments